County Commissioners meeting tables WEDA discussion

By John Ferguson

Wagoner County American-Tribune

The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners’ weekly meeting on Aug. 15 was three hours and four minutes long. While that fact may seem to describe a boring meeting, it was anything, but that in the packed meeting room inside the Wagoner County Court House.

A third of the meeting centered on an action item regarding the Wagoner Economic Development Authority (WEDA) to include past projects, current efforts and possible reallocation of Use Tax funding.

Commissioner James Hanning said this “dialog” could be part of “many meetings to look at the way we are doing our business.”

The discussion went back and forth with a member of WEDA, and eventually the item was tabled.

Under Old Business:

• The board denied by a 2-1 vote on Resolution No. 2022-090, a zoning map amendment ZNE-012-2022 for Nathan Cross. The location for the change was 11567 S. 241st E. Ave. in Broken Arrow.

The amendment would have allowed the building of 175 houses. Those against the resolution said the density of the homes was part of some of the problems that needs to be dealt with and fixed first.

• The board denied by 3-0 Resolution 2022-102 on the final plat of Oneta Farms phase IV, located between 111th and 121st Street on the west side of 241st E. Ave. in Broken Arrow.

Those against this resolution argued that storm water control issues to be an ongoing problem.

• A bid by Polar Jacks of $14,000 was approved to repair the Wagoner County Fair Barn. The Fair Barn had been damaged during a tornado that hit that area some months ago.

• Approved the REAP Application for fiscal year 2023 for the Eastern Oklahoma Development District.

Under Financial Matters:

• Approved reallocation of Use Tax for the Oklahoma State University Extension Office and cap it at $270,000.

Under Action items:

• Approved the Wagoner County Fair Board and Coweta Round-up Club contract for annual use of the Arena on the Fairgrounds.

• Approved a lease purchase agreement on a 2017 Swab Ford F-550 4x4 Mini Attack and Rescue Fire Apparatus for Porter’s Fire Department.

• Approved fiscal year 2021-2022 Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards report.

• Approved RWD4 pay request 16,324A claim, State project 29395 101st Street.

• Approved claim form for J/P Parcel No. 8.