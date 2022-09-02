County Board approves utility inspector hire

By John Ferguson

Wagoner County American-Tribune

The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners approved a way to help break a logjam of work by approving the hire of a utility permitting inspector during the weekly Monday meeting on Aug. 29.

There are two utility permitting inspectors now, but they also carry many other duties. The new hire would also get a work vehicle, which was part of the approval process.

“This is a needed position,” said Commissioner Chris Edwards.

The board members gave numerous examples of the benefits of an added utility permitting inspector.

Rachael Cooper, who is the Wagoner County Engineer, added the new employee would free up others to focus on Code Enforcement.

The item was approved 3-0.

Under Old Business:

• The final plat for Oneta Farms Phase IV was finally approved.

The plat had been denied two weeks earlier, but fixes were made and DEQ gave its approval, too. Grading items were also fixed.

• An idea from Commissioner James Hanning concerning the Economic Development Authority to earmark funds granted by the board was discussed again.

Hanning wants the board to have more say on how money granted through Use Tax Funding to the EDA is spent. As it stands, the Use Tax transfers money to the EDA, it is then up to the EDA alone on how it is spent.

Hanning would like to see the earmarked funds saved and grow for bigger projects in the future and allow the board to be part of any spending discussion.

“We would have shared money with them rather than defund them,” Hanning said of his idea.

Hanning initially brought up the idea during the Aug. 15 meeting. After a long discussion then, the motion was tabled.

The Aug. 29 meeting idea did not come up to a vote, either. Only Hanning and Edwards were present during the EDA discussion. Commissioner Tim Kelley appeared for the early part of the board meeting before excusing himself to attend a funeral.

Hanning then tabled his plan again.

Under other Action Items:

• Approval of the amendment to the 2021-22 fiscal year Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards Report.

• Approved the planned maintenance Generator Service Agreement between Clifford Power and District 1.

• Approved the annual OSU Extension contract.