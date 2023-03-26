Count Tutu has been a quintessential part of the Tulsa music scene since forming in 2015.

Led by Nathan Wright and Branjae Jackson, the nine-piece band brings together bass, drums, guitar, horns and striking vocals to form a sound that transcends any one genre. While the band cites Nigerian Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti as its biggest influence, its music is also rooted in R&B, funk and Latin music.

Count Tutu effortlessly juxtaposes lively, dance-friendly music with lyrics rooted in community and social issues — a standout track, “Slammer Song,” takes a poignant, yet sarcastic look at the American criminal justice system — with the goal of raising awareness and bringing people together.

“We’ve written about pharmaceutical companies, we've written about guns, but the topic has shifted toward unity, recently, because there seems to be a really disenfranchising division between people,” Wright said. “I think that probably our biggest political issue right now is a lack of coordination.”

If you have a chance to see Count Tutu perform live, take it. The group has an incredible stage presence, a testament to the talent and passion of each member on stage. In addition to phenomenal vocals, Jackson's choreography — often employing colorful scarves and ribbons as accoutrements — never fails to excite.

The band’s self-titled debut album was released in September and is available on all platforms. Follow Count Tutu on Instagram at @counttutu or on facebook.com/CountTutu.