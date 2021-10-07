Cocina 66 to mentor Latinx food entrepreneurs

A group of Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs will get a chance to test their unique food concepts in a pilot of a new program called Cocina 66.
The new program is a collaboration between community leader Elian Hurtado of UMA Tulsa and Tulsa’s kickstart kitchen, Kitchen 66, created by Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.
The 8-week program, which began Oct. 4, includes comprehensive training for launching a successful food concept. Participants will learn skills ranging from marketing and public relations to securing business financing and permits. The curriculum comes from Kitchen 66, an incubator program that has been helping food entrepreneurs in Tulsa launch their concepts since 2016.
Cocina 66 launch class participants include:
Panas food truck, featuring Venezuelan gourmet hamburgers, by Candi Herrera and Ernesto Gallardo
Tulsa Yogu, Mexican snacks by Samira Izaguirre
Casanova Salsa Verde dressing by Edilneth Casanova
Peggy Flavors, Latin Bakery Empanadas by Peggy Marcano
Cruzadas by Olga Mazariegos
Peruvian cuisine by Jonathan Perez
Posole, Birria, Caldos by Angelica Campos
Healthy hispanic food by Fabiola Romero
Mexican food by Gustavo Vazquez
Tamales by Marilu Vergara
