Cocina 66 to mentor Latinx food entrepreneurs
 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

A group of Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs will get a chance to test their unique food concepts in a pilot of a new program called Cocina 66.

The new program is a collaboration between community leader Elian Hurtado of UMA Tulsa and Tulsa’s kickstart kitchen, Kitchen 66, created by Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

The 8-week program, which began Oct. 4, includes comprehensive training for launching a successful food concept. Participants will learn skills ranging from marketing and public relations to securing business financing and permits. The curriculum comes from Kitchen 66, an incubator program that has been helping food entrepreneurs in Tulsa launch their concepts since 2016.

Cocina 66 launch class participants include:

Panas food truck, featuring Venezuelan gourmet hamburgers, by Candi Herrera and Ernesto Gallardo

Tulsa Yogu, Mexican snacks by Samira Izaguirre

Casanova Salsa Verde dressing by Edilneth Casanova

Peggy Flavors, Latin Bakery Empanadas by Peggy Marcano

Cruzadas by Olga Mazariegos

Peruvian cuisine by Jonathan Perez

Posole, Birria, Caldos by Angelica Campos

Healthy hispanic food by Fabiola Romero

Mexican food by Gustavo Vazquez

Tamales by Marilu Vergara

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

