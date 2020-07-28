A Tuesday Tulsa World story incorrectly reported when Bixby Public Schools students will be at school and when they will be participating in remote learning. The first three weeks of the fall semester will see the student body split into two groups. Each half will take a one-week turn at instruction, with the first four days of the week at school and Friday in remote learning, and everyone will spend the third week in a virtual classroom to provide a built-in quarantine time. The start date for the first half of the student body is Aug. 17, and for the other half, Aug. 24.
