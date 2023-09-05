Corrections and clarifications pertaining to Tulsa World articles will appear in this space when necessary. Report a correction to editors when you see inaccurate content at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Corrections, clarifications
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Rich Men North of Richmond" addresses real problems, but it shouldn’t be partisan, Conner says.
'Oh my gosh, there's nobody here': Meet the lone family tailgating on Lindsey Street before OU's first game
The family of OU offensive lineman Kenneth Wermy was surprised they were the only people tailgating on the reopened section of Lindsey Street.
‘Still haunts me to this day’: Butch Jones recalls OU and Baker Mayfield’s epic comeback against Tennessee in 2015
Jones reflected on the memorable 2015 game in Knoxville where the Sooners erased a 17-3 fourth-quarter deficit and triumphed 31-24 in double o…
Tulsa Public Schools students spend nearly three hours a day on literacy skills. Real reasons for reading struggles come from outside, societa…
More than 500 yards of offense from TU and a near-perfect performance from Cardell Williams highlighted the Golden Hurricane's win over Arkan…