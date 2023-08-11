Corrections and clarifications pertaining to Tulsa World articles will appear in this space when necessary. report a correction to editors when you see inaccurate content at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Corrections, clarifications
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sen. John Waldron, a former Tulsa teacher, said he gets asked everywhere he goes about the situation: “Everyone is concerned and outraged we w…
Despite similarities in demographics and state test results, the Oklahoma state superintendent says he doesn't view the academic outcomes of T…
An OSU program insider on QB Alan Bowman: “Unbelievable people skills. Teammates love him."
Dewayne Bryan will host big events downtown Friday and Saturday before and after the Zach Bryan concerts.
Oklahoma's state superintendent has posted a video blasting what he calls "negligence" and "leadership failures" at Tulsa Public Schools over …