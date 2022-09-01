Corrections, clarifications

Corrections and clarifications pertaining to Tulsa World articles will appear in this space when necessary.
Corrections and clarifications pertaining to Tulsa World articles will appear in this space when necessary.
Mike Adams on his son Cole Adams' shoulder injury: "We’ve got surgery Monday morning. It’s a three- to four-month recovery.”
Part of the motivation for the purchase was preserving the midtown neighborhood's character, according to the family's representative, after a commercial development was proposed on the property at 31st and Peoria.
Schools notified that they're out of compliance will have 15 days to request an appearance before the State Board of Education. #oklaed #okleg
Bixby's Connor Kirby accounted for 279 yards and three TDs, including the go-ahead 85-yard run in the second quarter. Austin Havens completed 15-of-20 passes for 118 yards and a TD.
Ultimately, Bixby did what Bixby has done for eight years.
The 1945 game was not the biggest Bedlam matchup, but none has proved a greater watershed. OU was not a national power, certainly not in the way the Sooners are thought of today.
Cascia Hall football coach Joe Medina described Collin Cottom’s condition as “stable” after the Cascia Hall junior offensive tackle collapsed …
Rep. Kevin Hern was forgiven for about $2.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans for companies he and his wife owned at the time; Rep. Markwayne Mullin's plumbing enterprises got about $1.4 million in PPP loans, which were designed not to be repaid.
Voting continues until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
"Investing in children’s success today will pay dividends in the years to come." says KIDS COUNT coordinator for the Oklahoma Policy Institute, Gabrielle Jacobi.
