Weather Alert

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY... AT 947 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL HAS DISSIPATED OR HAS MOVED OUT OF THE AREA. RADAR ESTIMATED RAINFALL AMOUNTS HAVE RANGED FROM ONE HALF INCH TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. GIVEN THAT THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL FELL IN AROUND ONE HOUR, OR LESS IN SOME CASES, URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY ONGOING ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE SLOW TO RECEDE DUE TO SATURATED SOILS FROM RAINFALL EARLIER IN THE DAY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA, BROKEN ARROW, BIXBY, JENKS, GLENPOOL, CATOOSA, TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT AND LEONARD. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE ADVISORY AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&