A Tuesday Tulsa World story about children returning to school contained incorrect information about Tulsa Public Schools’ Virtual Academy students transitioning from online to in-person learning. Students will be able to transition back to in-person learning at the semester break, the district said.
A Tuesday Tulsa World story incorrectly described David Ware’s arraignment. Neither Ware nor his counsel were present at the arraignment, and a judge entered a not guilty plea on Ware’s behalf. At the request of Ware’s counsel, a formal arraignment has been reset for Thursday morning.
