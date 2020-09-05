Corrections, clarifications

A headline in Friday’s Tulsa World misrepresented the impetus for a new agreement between Oklahoma State University and Langston University. The agreement was made possible by the resolution of a complaint Langston’s alumni association made in 2002 to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.
The Tulsa World inadvertently mislabeled the Saturday Scene section, which was printed earlier than the news sections.
Corrections and clarifications pertaining to Tulsa World articles will appear in this space when necessary. Report a correction to the editors when you see inaccurate content at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!