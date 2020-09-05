 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corrections, clarifications

Corrections, clarifications

Only $5 for 5 months

A headline in Friday’s Tulsa World misrepresented the impetus for a new agreement between Oklahoma State University and Langston University. The agreement was made possible by the resolution of a complaint Langston’s alumni association made in 2002 to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

The Tulsa World inadvertently mislabeled the Saturday Scene section, which was printed earlier than the news sections.

Corrections and clarifications pertaining to Tulsa World articles will appear in this space when necessary. Report a correction to the editors when you see inaccurate content at tulsaworld.com/corrections.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News