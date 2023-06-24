Corrections and clarifications pertaining to Tulsa World articles will appear in this space when necessary. report a correction to editors when you see inaccurate content at tulsaworld.com/corrections.
Corrections, clarifications
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The order relaxes laws and regulations on shipping goods for emergency use, allows agencies to have more purchasing powers, and automatically …
Bahl’s two seasons at Oklahoma were close to perfect on the field. Life away from softball was more of a challenge.
“We have never issued a warning for 100 mph winds,” Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa weather service office, said in an inter…
With this donation, T. Boone Pickens’ overall total of giving to OSU amounts to $651 million.
Oklahoma's superintendent pushed rules allowing for downgrading the accreditation status of schools whose libraries contain explicit materials…