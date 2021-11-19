 Skip to main content
Corrections, clarifications
Corrections, clarifications

  • Updated
A story that published Friday incorrectly identified the 2020 campaign total raised by Tulsa Area United Way: $24,322,533.

An editorial Friday incorrectly identified the total cost of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress and approved by President Joe Biden this week.

