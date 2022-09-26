Cool start, nice afternoon: watch Monday's weather forecast

This morning will feel great! Temperatures will start off in the 50s and only warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a north breeze.
As we head into the week, we are looking at a very fall-like weather pattern. Highs for the week will remain in the mid-80s each day with lows in the mid-50s.
The only downside to the week ahead, is we aren't expecting any rain, which is much needed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today