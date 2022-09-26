Cool start, nice afternoon: watch Monday's weather forecast

This morning will feel great! Temperatures will start off in the 50s and only warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a north breeze.

As we head into the week, we are looking at a very fall-like weather pattern. Highs for the week will remain in the mid-80s each day with lows in the mid-50s.

The only downside to the week ahead, is we aren't expecting any rain, which is much needed.