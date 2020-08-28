Cool mom, big splash

Mary Drummond jumps into a puddle with her daughter Adeline, 5, while shopping in the Brookside area on Thursday. A few rounds of rain moved through the area on Thursday. Highs Friday are expected to be in the upper-90s, with chances of rain returning Saturday into Saturday night.
Tom Gilbert
918-581-8349
Twitter:@tngtulsa
Mike Simons
Staff Photographer
I have worked for the Tulsa World from 1995-2000 and from 2005-present. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Photographic Arts/Journalism. I live in Owasso with my wife, Brandi, and daughters, Sonnie and Sarah.
