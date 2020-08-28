 Skip to main content
Cool mom, big splash

Cool mom, big splash

WILD ART: Cool Mom Award

Mary Drummond jumps into a puddle with her daughter, Adeline, 5, while shopping in Brookside on Thursday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Mary Drummond jumps into a puddle with her daughter Adeline, 5, while shopping in the Brookside area on Thursday. A few rounds of rain moved through the area on Thursday. Highs Friday are expected to be in the upper-90s, with chances of rain returning Saturday into Saturday night.

Tom Gilbert

918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:@tngtulsa

