Controversial education funding reform sent to governor

Hotly disputed legislation changing the formula used to distribute state aid to Oklahoma's public schools is on its way to Gov. Kevin Stitt after passing the state Senate 27-19 Wednesday morning.

House Bill 2078, by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, does not add to or subtract from the overall amount of state aid but does alter — some say significantly — how much individual districts receive.

Generally, districts losing students will see their state aid shrink more quickly, while growing districts will receive increased allocations sooner.

Supporters of the bill say the change is more fair and will cut down on the double-counting of students who move.

Foes say HB 2078 could be devastating to some small districts and those with fluctuating enrollments. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the state's major education organizations all oppose the measure.

Under current law, districts use the larger of their past two years' enrollments to calculate state aid and the larger of the past two years or the first nine weeks of the current year to determine mid-year adjustments.

HB 2078 shortens that "look-back" to one year, or the first nine weeks for the mid-year adjustment.