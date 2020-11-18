Continuing to serve: Sand Springs Community Services ready to help as holidays approach

COVID-19 has certainly had a widespread impact locally, as evident by some numbers Sand Springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee recently shared.

Woodmansee reported 40% of the families the non-profit has assisted this year have been first-time clients, a significant increase from the 15-20% of new clientele SSCS sees in a given year. Due to the pandemic’s economic impact, Woodmansee also estimated SSCS has donated approximately $250,000 in financial assistance this year, a significantly higher number than in the past.

“And it’s not enough to go around,” Woodmansee said regarding the economic hardships locally.

Despite the challenges 2020 has brought, the good news is, as the holiday season approaches, SSCS has remained fairly well stocked and able to effectively serve those in need. Woodmansee said SSCS has benefited from ongoing aid and volunteers from the community as well as its partnerships with other non-profits like Restore Hope, Tulsa Community Foundation, the Tulsa Area United Way and Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Several organizations around Sand Springs currently are participating in the community-wide Bedlam Food Drive, which will serve to benefit SSCS.