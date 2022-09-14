The Picker: Winning with 'scrap iron and wood' a sign of true coaching talent

When my two brothers and I were growing up, we spent many summer mornings playing golf at the local country club.

Please understand, this was not a place for those born with a silver spoon in their mouth; more like the wooden spoon our mom used to crack us on the head when we misbehaved. To avoid that kind of trouble, we headed to the golf course, which was a short walk from our back door.

As with so many country clubs in small towns where people used to have oil money, the place was run down. You could tell it used to be a sparkling showcase, but it had become a fading beauty with cracks in the plaster walls and some light fixtures that no longer worked.

But for us, it was a palace, even if we were not allowed in the dining room upstairs.

Our rounds on the nine-hole course usually featured much cursing and muttering, intermingled with the very occasional exclamation of success.

My youngest brother certainly was the most entertaining of our trio. His clubs consisted of a collection of cut-down irons and woods that our dad had put together for him rather than actually spending money on equipment (I managed to piece together a set with clubs purchased with my weekly allowance, including a beloved used Jack Nicklaus 6-iron fished out of some bargain bin).

Now, when my youngest brother was feeling particularly picked on by the golf gods, he blamed his clubs. He would grumble about being forced to play with “scrap iron and wood.” He would just repeat those words over and over, which made us laugh, which made him more angry. When we pointed out one day that he had forgotten about the grips on his clubs during one of his tirades, he added “and tire rubber” to the list of his clubs’ shortcomings.

Now, you ask, what does this story have to do with football, the entire reason they give me this space? Well, here it goes.

Golfers find it easier to be successful when they are handed a brand-new set of clubs with an oversized driver, the best putter money can buy, and a big fancy bag for the valet to struggle with from the parking lot.

College football coaches are much the same: Give them the best of everything — massive locker rooms, weight rooms, practice facilities fit for an NFL team — and they probably can scrape together enough wins to justify a big salary. But put a little hardship in front of them and it all falls apart.

The best coaches find ways around these problems; they are capable of succeeding even when everything is not perfect.

So, which would you rather have? Someone who needs everything just right to win or they will avoid the stress and bolt for greener pastures, or the coach who, when handed “scrap iron and wood” manages to lead his team to victory despite its shortcomings?

College

Oklahoma at Nebraska: You know the Sooners will get everything the Huskers can find to throw at them, including any leftovers from last year’s corn harvest. Nebraska managed to hang with OU last season. I bet the upgrade at quarterback allows OU to breathe just a little easier this year. Sooners 28, Bugeaters 15.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State: This one had better not follow the Cowboys’ habit of letting inferior teams hang around (see Missouri State, Central Michigan, etc.). Spencer Sanders and the rest of OSU’s first-stringers should get plenty of time to explore the sidelines. Cowboys 53, Golden Lions 17.

Jacksonville State at Tulsa: The Hurricane will have one more chance to work out the kinks before it moves into the meat of the schedule against Ole Miss next week. The Gamecocks have won their first three games, but Hurricane holds a sizable edge at quarterback and receiver. Hurricane improves to 2-1. TU 31, Jax State 18.

BYU at Oregon: The Ducks cleansed their palates last week by wrecking Eastern Washington, but the visions of the season-opening whooping from Georgia must still remain. These teams are evenly matched. When in doubt, give the home team the edge. Oregon 27, BYU 24.

Kansas at Houston: Suddenly the 2-0 Jayhawks are media darlings. People are even mentioning their coach as a possible candidate for the Nebraska opening; let that sink in for a minute. Houston is the superior team here, but the Cougars seem to struggle when they are strong favorites. KU keeps it close. Cougars 31, Jayhawks 27.

Miami at Texas A&M: No idea what the Aggies are doing. Jimbo and the boys can’t get out of their own way. Miami is on a roll but takes a few steps up in the level of competition this week. Give the Aggies and their yell leader a chance to redeem themselves here. Aggies 24, Hurricanes 21.

Georgia at South Carolina: Spencer Rattler had dreams last year of facing Georgia as the OU quarterback. Well, now it’s a reality, except he’s a Gamecock instead of a Sooner. South Carolina has kind of muddled around so far this season; it had better have a clear head this week. Dawgs 38, Gamecocks 20.

Tulane at Kansas State: Tulane has scored a bunch of points against bad teams in opening its season at 2-0. Kansas State beat the stripes off Missouri last week. Deuce Vaughn and the Wildcats’ rushing attack send Green Wave home with a sick feeling in its stomach. Kansas State 34, Tulane 17.

California at Notre Dame: Notre Dame reeling after pair of losses; Irish probably are hoping they have been catfished (A Manti Te’o reference. Too soon? Too long ago? Please debate amongst yourselves.) The streak ends here against the Bears and their goofy ursine mascot. Notre Dame 24, Cal 12.

NFL

Cincinnati at Dallas: Cowboys will try to steal a couple of victories while they wait for quarterback Dak Prescott to heal. This doesn’t not look like one of those games, as the Bengals will want to show they are not the Bungles they appeared to be last week. Cincy 27, Dallas 9.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans: Saints have to feel blessed with last week’s comeback win over Falcons. I think the good times continue to roll here over the Bucs and their quarterback, who at least looks older, even if he’s not necessarily playing older. Saints 24, Bucs 21.

Arizona at Las Vegas: Both these teams will be looking for a much-needed win after stumbling last week. Both teams should be better on offense, but the Raiders’ defense has a better chance to put things together. Vegas 31, ‘Zona 24.