The Picker: USC looks to be ahead in battle of former OU quarterbacks, and some other stuff from college football

The first week of the college football season rarely gives complete clues as to how the rest of the season will go. Last week’s darlings may not win another game, while a favorite that struggles could turn into a juggernaut.

Here’s a few things we think we learned last week.

Lincoln Riley appears to have chosen the right quarterback. Yes, it’s early, but Caleb Williams seems to be a much better fit for the USC offense than former teammate Spencer Rattler. Now at South Carolina, Rattler tossed a couple of interceptions last week in completing 23-of-37 passes for 227 yards against Georgia State. Williams had the easier matchup vs. Rice, and he hit 19-of-22 passes for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Georgia made Oregon look silly bad last week, and now the Bulldogs may not face a real test until maybe Auburn on Oct. 8, although more likely Florida on Oct. 29. They don’t play Texas A&M, Arkansas or even LSU in the conference regular season. It’s really hard to see them losing before an expected matchup with Alabama in the SEC title game.

Kansas may NOT be the worst team in the Big 12. The Jayhawks and second-year coach Lance Leipold managed to score 56 points in a game. Granted it was FCS school Tennessee Tech, but the Jayhawks never blow out anyone. The conference almost went unbeaten last week (thanks, West Virginia), but at the bottom Kansas and its main competition for 10th place, Texas Tech, can keep dreaming big.

College

Kent State at Oklahoma: The Golden Flashes struggled on offense last week at Washington and now roll into Norman (after spending some time in Tulsa). The Sooners got off to a good start on both sides of the ball, allowing Brent Venables to complete his welcome-home tour. No way this one is close. Sooners roll: 51-13.

Northern Illinois at Tulsa: The Huskies won the MAC West division last season, then managed to hold off the Eastern Illinois Fighting Tony Romos last week. If TU can concentrate on all the good things it did at Wyoming and not dwell on its mistakes it should pick up the win here. New game atmosphere boosts Hurricane for at least one week: TU 34, NIU 24.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State: The Sun Devils crushed Northern Arizona last week despite deploying what was described as a “vanilla” defense. ASU likes to run the ball, which should be fine with OSU’s defensive line. Spencer Sanders shines again: Cowboys ride high, 35-24.

Alabama at Texas: The Longhorns are capable of pulling off a couple of big plays, but eventually their offense will be ground to a halt by the Alabama defense. Then the Crimson Tide offense will finish the job as Nick Saban’s crew gives Texas a look at the near future: Tide rolls, 44-21.

South Carolina at Arkansas: The Hogs opened their season last week with a strong performance against Cincinnati. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks looked so-so against Georgia State. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson will be the best quarterback on the field here: Hogs 31, Beamer’s Boys 21.

Duke at Northwestern: Duke toppled Temple 30-0 last week, while Northwestern is probably still singing “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” after its season-opening win over Nebraska two weeks ago. The Blue Devils get caught looking ahead to their battle with Kansas in two weeks, while the Wildcats use lessons learned from facing Scott Frost and get the win: 34-31.

Kentucky at Florida: The Gators surprised Utah last week and now have a chance to score a big conference win. Kentucky and coach Mark Stoops beat Miami (Ohio) last week, but Florida presents a much more physical challenge. Billy Napier may have been the best head-coaching choice for the Gators after all: Florida 27, Kentucky 21.

Iowa State at Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ scoring went like this last week: defense 4, special teams 3, offense 0. We’ll ignore the fact Iowa managed to beat South Dakota State, 7-3; it had 166 yards in TOTAL OFFENSE. We cannot pick them here. Cyclones score, and that’s enough in a game as ugly as the Cy-Hawk Trophy they’re playing for: 20-13.

Baylor at BYU: In what will soon be a staple in the future Big 12, the Bears and Cougars promise to put on a spirited game. BYU won at UCF last week, while Baylor played Albany for some reason. The Bears’ defense helps coach Dave Aranda get a big road victory: 28-24.

NFL

Kansas City at Arizona: Chiefs have been great in opening games under Andy Reid (8-1), but they are still sorting things out after the departure of Tyreek Hill. Of course, Arizona is without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games. The Chiefs will have to keep the Arizona run game, including quarterback Kyler Murray, under control. I think I feel an upset coming here: Arizona 28, Chiefs 24.

Las Vegas at LA Chargers: Both these teams actually seem to have made themselves better after active off-seasons. It won’t be Fouts vs. Stabler, but the offenses both have the potential to be potent. I think the Chargers’ revamped defense manages to make a late impact and give LA the win: Chargers, 30-27.

Tampa Bay at Dallas: Normally, my first reaction would be to pick the Pewter-and-Red Bradys in this one, but it feels like Dallas actually had the more stable offseason. If enough receivers make plays for Dak Prescott, the Cowboys should win, 28-24.