The Picker: Storming the field after a big win a rush for some, annoyance for others

As LSU fans swept onto the field at Tiger Stadium following last week’s win over Alabama, it struck me how commonplace this tradition can seem sometimes. It actually was the second time this season for Bayou Bengals fans, who also hit the field after a win over Ole Miss.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kansas crowd had stormed the field in Lawrence after beating Oklahoma State, making the Jayhawks bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008. According to the Kansas City Star, fans took down the south end-zone goal posts, carried them to the campus lake, then dumped the posts into the water.

It was the second time this season the Cowboys had to watch an opponent’s fans storm the field: On Oct. 15, TCU fans took to the Amon Carter turf for a party after a comeback win over OSU. That same day saw Tennessee fans’ epic celebration after the Volunteers’ win over Alabama, and Utah fans did a late-night takeover of their field after a victory against USC.

I guess having opposing fans get so excited about seeing your team go down in defeat that they lose their minds and storm the field can actually be a self-confidence boost. You don’t think Nebraska fans would give anything to have fans celebrate their road defeats by storming the field, like Oklahoma fans did in 2000? Now the Huskers are lucky if their own fans stick around for the end of the game.

And let’s hope our local fans resist the temptation to storm the field after a win the rest of this season. Looking at the schedule, it seems like it would be kind of embarrassing.

On to this week’s games:

COLLEGE

Iowa State at Oklahoma State: If Spencer Sanders returns, we like the Pokes, especially since offense remains mostly a mystery in Ames. But even if Garret Rangel continues to be the starter, OSU must play better defense, even against ISU. We give a slight edge to the Cowboys either way. OSU 24, Iowa State 21.

Oklahoma at West Virginia: The Mountaineers are worse against the pass than the Sooners, at least going by the numbers. Scoring also has been a weakness in Morgantown, so the Sooners and quarterback Dillon Gabriel should be able to bounce back from last week’s loss. Sooners 36, Mountaineers 24.

LSU at Arkansas: LSU has played three of the top 11 teams in the CFP rankings over its past four games. Not much of a break for the Tigers here, although the Hogs sometimes struggle to get out of their own way. A close one on the road, but LSU gets the edge. Bayou Bengals 32, Razorbacks 28.

TCU at Texas: We could see a replay of this game in the Big 12 title game. The Longhorns’ only loss to September has been to Oklahoma State. TCU remains undefeated this season, but it has had a number of close calls. It all catches tp the the Frogs here. Texas (Still Not Back) 35, TCU 30.

Kansas State at Baylor: The Bears have won three in a row since their inexplicable loss to West Virginia. The Wildcats have been all over the board the past three weeks. A pair of good running attacks in this one. We think the Bears’ combination of Richard Reese and Craig “Sqwirl” Williams makes the difference. Baylor 34, Kansas State 27.

UCF at Tulane: The Green Wave sits atop the AAC standings, with UCF one of the one-loss teams chasing for a spot in the title game (Cincinnati is the other). UCF depends on senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for pretty much everything on offense. The Knights have a much easier schedule after this game, so a win would pretty much clinch a place in the title game. We’ll grant them that. UCF 27, Tulane 24.

Alabama at Ole Miss: There’s no way we see a third set of students storm the field after a home win over Alabama, is there? The Rebels are good, but they aren’t that good. I think the Tide wins as Nick Saban tries to work the math to get ‘Bama back in the CFP race. Alabama 35, Ole Miss 28.

Georgia at Mississippi State: Georgia really didn’t want to give up that No. 1 ranking, did it? Mike Leach’s Bulldogs don’t really try to run the ball, meaning they will try to beat Kirby Smart’s defense with a one-dimensional offense. I can’t see that happening. Georgia 36, Miss State 21.

North Carolina at Wake Forest: The Tar Heels stand as the strong favorite to take on Clemson in the ACC title game. North Carolina’s only loss this season was against Notre Dame on Sept. 24. Since then they have made an unbeaten run through “the best” in its conference division. We expect an upset here against the Demon Deacons, who have played a high level of competition. Wake Forest 35, North Carolina 32.

NFL

Dallas at Green Bay: The Packers defense has managed to play at a decent level, but the Packers offense stinks like a spoiled block of Limburger. Dallas would have to pull an epic face-plant to lose this one. Cowboys 27, Packers 14.

Minnesota at Buffalo: Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play through an elbow injury, The Vikings present some good offensive weapons, especially Justin Jefferson, which means the Buffalo defense will be on edge. If Allen is able to play without limitations, expect the Bills to win; if not, the Vikings are more than capable of pulling off an upset. We give the MVP candidate the benefit of the doubt. Buffalo 27, Minnesota 24.

LA Chargers at San Francisco: If the 49ers could play the LA Rams every week, they might be undefeated. But this week they get the other team from the City of Angels, one that actually has a dynamic running back. I’m not sure Austin Eckeler can carry the entire load against San Francisco, which allows just over 10 points a game, but he will try. San Fran 26, LA Chargers 20.