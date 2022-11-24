The Picker: Spreading our usual holiday cheer

With the Thanksgiving leftovers sitting in the bottom of the fridge (good luck to the creamed spinach and ambrosia salad), it’s time to move onto the best part of the holidays: getting stuff and giving away the crap we don’t want in “white elephant” exchanges.

I won’t give you people what you really want, my resignation, but in the interest of spreading some holiday cheer that won’t really cost me anything, here is a holiday gift list for some sports figures who have been in the headlines lately.

Cliff Kingsbury: Remember when the Arizona Cardinals’ coach was the toast of the league during the telecast of the 2020 NFL Draft? His house looked cool, he looked cool, and nobody knew if his offense would really work in the NFL. Well, we have a pretty good idea now that it doesn’t, and he’s running around the sidelines looking he needs one of those “Anything helps” signs. My holiday gifts to him: a high-profile college job to fall back on, and a gift certificate to Harry’s Razors.

Spencer Rattler: His first season at South Carolina has had a few highlights, but it mostly has been mediocre (although an upset of Clemson this weekend would bolster his resume, much like the win over Tennessee did). He has flashed some of the skills that made him a much-sought recruit coming out of high school, but his overall results the past two years have been disappointing. My holiday wish for him: many years holding a clipboard as he mans the best job in the world, NFL backup quarterback. Either that or a return to Arizona where he has a Jason White-like career in the air-conditioning field in his home state.

Matt Holliday: Let’s see … long MLB career with the Rockies, Athletics, Cardinals and Yankees … seven All-Star games … career salary of about $160 million (according to baseball-reference.com) … oldest son, Jackson, taken as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles … a Stillwater native who returned to town to serve as a volunteer assistant coach at Oklahoma State for his older brother, Josh … recently returned to the Cardinals as bench coach. My wish list for him? He’s on a pretty good roll as it is. How about a very small thing: one more point on his MLB batting average to make him a career .300 hitter?

Let’s move on to this week’s games.

College

West Virginia at Oklahoma State: How healthy is Spencer Sanders? Which OSU defense shows up? Could the Cowboys run the ball against a team of sixth-graders? How many Cheez-Its can you fit in your mouth at one time? These are all relevant questions for OSU fans. The answers? Let’s find out together. OSU 33, West Virginia 24.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech: The Red Raiders showed last week they can win even if the opponent keeps their offense in check. Can the Sooners say the same thing? Lubbock on a Saturday night sounds like the reason behind a sad country song. Tech has lost 10 in a row to Oklahoma.That streak ends here. Red Raiders 32, Sooners 30.

Tulsa at Houston: TU fans know the sometimes scary history between these two teams. The Cougars have bounced back from a slow start, especially on offense. The Hurricane plays hard, but questions about the status of the team’s head coach must be on players’ minds as a disappointing season ends. Houston 36, Tulsa 24.

Michigan at Ohio State: The Wolverines have a very good defense, but the Buckeyes’ offense has been a juggernaut, and not the villain from Marvel comics (although they seem to cause an equal amount of damage). If Michigan running back Blake Corum is slowed by injury, Ohio State might have an edge at every position on offense between the teams. The Buckeyes pull away in the fourth quarter to advance to the Big 10 championship game: Ohio State 33, Michigan 26.

Tulane at Cincinnati: The winner here will be in the AAC championship game. The loser could end up in a three-way tiebreaker battle for the other spot with UCF (which defeated both of these teams) and Houston. An even matchup on both sides of the ball. We will give a very slight edge to the home-standing Bearcats. Cincinnati 30, Tulane 28.

Baylor at Texas: Other than its loss to Kansas State, the Bears have been in close battles almost every week in Big 12 play. Texas seems to still hold the oddsmakers’ hearts, but not ours. Bears 32, Longhorns 27.

Arkansas at Missouri: The winner of this game gets The Battle Line Trophy. The Razorbacks showed they still have some kick to them with last week’s win over Ole Miss. The Tigers can become bowl eligible with a win here. Hope they have nice plans for Christmas and New Year’s at home. Arkansas 31, Missouri 27.

Notre Dame at USC: Mystery of the season: How did the Irish lose to Marshall and Stanford? Tempting to pick Notre Dame here, but Caleb Williams erases most of those thoughts, Still, should be a good battle. Trojans 34, Fighting Irish 30.

South Carolina at Clemson: South Carolina gave its fans a wonderful memory last week with its upset of Tennessee. This game means more, however. Clemson is lurking around the College Football Playoff top four, trying to figure out how to break The One Ring. Now matter how that plays out, they win this rivalry game. Tigers 36, Gamecocks 21.

NFL

LA Rams at Kansas City: The Rams may end up having the worst season ever for a team following a Super Bowl win. The Chiefs are Mahomes, Kelce and too much to ask the Rams defense to hold down. Kansas City 34, LA Rams 17

Cincinnati at Tennessee: The Titans have shown they can run around and defeat the NFL’s worst teams. Here’s their chance to take down the defending AFC champs. The Bengals are pretty solid against the run, which means the Titans may struggle to score. Give Joe Burrow the edge here. Cincinnati 24, Tennessee 20.

Green Bay at Philadelphia: I expect the Eagles to cream the Packers (get it, cream cheese vs. Cheese heads). Jalen Hurt and Philly are pretty healthy right now; Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay not so much. Eagles 27, Packers 17.