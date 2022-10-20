The Picker: Sports still has a way of connecting far-flung friends and family

One of the amazing things about sports is the way it can instantly connect us with people who are thousands of miles away, even those who we have not seen in months or even years.

Last weekend was full of those kinds of events. If you are a baseball fan with ties to Philadelphia or San Diego, chances are strong that for a few days you traded phone calls, messages or emails with people about those teams’ improbable victories to reach the National League Championship Series, just as Yankees fans reached out to friends and family after the Bronx Bombers continued their postseason run on Tuesday night.

Then you had a crazy day in college football last Saturday, where Tennessee finally managed to slay the Alabama dragon, Utah defeated USC by a point with a last-minute two-point conversion, and TCU defeated Oklahoma State in double overtime. Heck, I bet OU fans even got into the act after the Sooners beat Kansas to end a three-game losing streak.

I bet somewhere outside of Okmulgee, my Dad even cracked a smile when Tom Brady and the Bucs lost to Pittsburgh.

Let’s hope this coming weekend offers even more special moments.

On to the games:

COLLEGETulsa at Temple: TU is better than its record, while Temple has trouble getting off the ground. The Hurricane passing game should have a huge Friday night against the Owls’ secondary. You can expect a better trip home than TU’s last flight from the East Coast. Hurricane 38, Owls 20.

Texas at Oklahoma State: As with most Cowboys games, this one comes down to Spencer Sanders. OSU needs its quarterback healthy enough to be a viable dual threat against Texas. If the Cowboys can’t run the ball, they can’t win here. Probably giving the Pokes too much credit. OSU 32, Texas 27.

Kansas State at TCU: The Big 12’s new royalty on display? The Wildcats’ loss to Tulane remains one of the mysteries of this college football season. The Horned Frogs will have the more diverse offense on Saturday. I expect TCU to carry over the momentum of its win over Oklahoma State last week. TCU 31, Kansas State 24.

Kansas at Baylor: Both these teams have lost their last two games as their dreams of winning the Big 12 title may be going up in smoke. The loser here is almost certainly out. Kansas is still a nice story, but this feels like a game where Baylor reminds us it can play defense. Bears 24, Kansas 16.

UCLA at Oregon: These are the last two teams that are undefeated in Pac-12 play. Oregon has gone 5-0 since the whipping it took from Georgia to open the season; the Uclan Clan has squeezed out wins over Washington and Utah the past two weeks. The winner lines up for a showdown with USC later in the season. Ducks feel like the winners here. Oregon 34, UCLA 27.

Syracuse at Clemson: Orange on orange here. Can Syracuse avoid getting squeezed by the Clemson defense? Could get messy in Death Valley. Tigers 27, Orange 16.

Ole Miss at LSU: The Rebels are off to a tidy 7-0 start. A reminder for all those Texas and OU fans still champing at the bit to take on the SEC: After this road game, Ole Miss still must face Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State. But this week, LSU sends Ole Miss to its first loss of the season, 31-28.

Iowa at Ohio State: Iowa’s offense can’t run the ball and can’t pass the ball. Ohio State does both of those things very well. Buckeyes 35, Hawkeyes 14.

Mississippi State at Alabama: It will be an angry Nick Saban on the sidelines this week after his hair nearly got mussed by Tennessee fans rushing the field after the Vols upset the Crimson Tide. An angry Nick makes for an angry ‘Bama. Tide 40, Bulldogs 20.

NFLDetroit at Dallas: Detroit has dealt with some injuries but is coming off its bye week. At least it’s fun to watch rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez do his thing. Expect Dallas defenders to spend the day visiting with Lions QB Jared Goff. Cowboys 28, Lions 14.

Kansas City at San Francisco: The 49ers lost at Atlanta, while the Chiefs are coming off a defeat of their own to Buffalo. San Francisco still has a tough defense even with some injuries, but I give KC a slight edge here. Chiefs 23, 49ers 20.

Cleveland at Baltimore: As of right now, Deshaun Watson is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28 and would be able to play his first game in Week 13 against Houston. The Browns seem to be sleepwalking through the season until then; they have too much talent to be 2-4. I don’t expect them to wake up in time to defeat the Ravens this week. Baltimore 27, Cleveland 20.