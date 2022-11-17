The Picker: Some holiday stories are too wild to be believed

The holidays bring out the best and worst of times. The best: Terrific food, football, and terrific food. The worst: Well, the families.

Somehow, the most toxic interactions seem to come from siblings. Whether they are vying to be Mom and Dad’s favorite, or dredging up years-old slights, many brothers and sisters spend Thanksgiving as enemies instead of remembering the things that always brought them closer when they were younger.

Now, imagine if a large family — with all the members still residing under the same roof — sat down at Thanksgiving for a beautiful meal (ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot rolls … the whole works) only to have the two oldest siblings (who also are the ones who have the most money and love to hold it over everyone else’s heads) announce they were leaving the group for another family that promises more money, even better food and a bigger TV set.

Can you imagine a more tense situation? How about if the rest of the family informed the pair they were welcome to exit stage right, and don’t let the front door hit them in their privileged behinds.

Now, imagine a month later when the same family celebrates Christmas. The exiting siblings have since announced they are willing to stick around for a couple of years out of the goodness of their hearts (and pocketbooks). Well, Mom and Dad have not been sitting on their hands over the past few weeks. They announce over hot cocoa that they have decided to adopt four new children into this dysfunctional unit. Not only that, but the new quartet intends to move in as soon as possible, meaning they all will be living under one roof for the two-year wait that the departing siblings have set for their departure.

Man, wouldn’t that be crazy?

Now, this week’s pre-holiday games:

College

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma: The biggest difference between these two teams, when their quarterbacks are healthy, is that the Cowboys’ defense has shown the ability to rise up at times and stop the other team when absolutely necessary. One thing going for the Sooners: Their biggest weakness statistically on defense is OSU’s biggest weakness on offense — the run game. With the pressure more relaxed in this game on both sides than in recent versions of Bedlam, expect both coaches to turn things loose. I don’t think either team should be favored, so no chance for an upset. OSU 34, OU 30.

Ole Miss at Arkansas: The Rebels have lost at LSU and to Alabama. It’s easy to excuse those defeats. One loss Arkansas can’t overcome: QB KJ Jefferson. If he misses this game, the Hogs can’t win. Home field will count for something, but expect Rebels to escape even if Jefferson plays. Ole Miss 30, Arkansas 26.

Texas at Kansas: Oh, the jokes the Teasippers faced last season when they lost to the Jayhawks. While Kansas is no longer a joke, it still has a way to go to be considered truly legitimate. Even on the road the ‘Horns should be pretty big favorites. Texas 31, Kansas 21.

TCU at Baylor: Outside of the people who see them play every week, the Horned Frogs seem to have trouble being taken seriously. It has to happen eventually. TCU 31, Baylor 20.

Illinois at Michigan: The Fighting Illini actually match up pretty well with the Wolverines. Both teams run the ball well, and both defenses are stout against the run. The quarterbacks are pretty equal too. Why would we make the Wolverines a strong favorite? There will be about 108,763 reasons in the Big House this weekend. Oh, and Michigan has Blake Corum. Michigan 41, Illinois 23.

USC at UCLA: Both teams wear iconic uniforms. That’s all you’re getting out of us on this one. USC 40, UCLA 35.

Utah at Oregon: Stay up late and watch this one; it may turn into a classic. Utah holds a win against USC; Oregon fell to Washington last week (and that blowout loss to Georgia still counts, too). The Utes (Cousin Vinnie!) still bring a stout defense to the stadium. We make them a slight favorite. Utah 32, Oregon 30.

Tennessee at South Carolina: A few names known to Sooner fans here: Heupel, Rattler, Beamer, Stogner. The once-mighty Rattler has passed for nearly 2,000 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. I guess the Heisman will have to wait another year. Volunteers 44, Gamecocks 24.

Georgia at Kentucky: The Wildcats are sinking fast into the Kentucky River after last week’s loss to Vanderbilt(!). Georgia is probably the worst visitor Mark Stoops could have right now. Except my Cousin Junebug; ‘nuff said. Bulldogs 41, Wildcats 21.

NFL

Dallas at Minnesota: The Cowboys really need their defense to show up after it seems to have taken a step back at critical times recently. The Vikings are masters at finding ways to win close games. We think they pull off another one here, but expect Dallas to win four in a row before its next showdown with Philadelphia. Vikings 27, Cowboys 24.

Kansas City at LA Chargers: We don’t understand why people are surprised that the Chiefs’ offense continues to roll this season even after they traded Tyreek Hill. Do the names Reid, Mahomes and Kelce (the true key to this attack) ring a bell? We’re pretty sure the Chargers have had players get injured pulling on their boots, sneezing and tripping over the dog all at the same time. Kansas City 30, LA Chargers 24.

NY Jets at New England: The Jets’ young QB Zach Wilson vs. Bill Belichick. It’s not really fair, is it? New England 24, New York Jets 14.