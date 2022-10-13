The Picker: Pushing ball carriers no longer 'Bush' league in NFL

“Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends.”

The Beatles sang that lyric on “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” released back in May 1967.

Now, 55 years later, NFL teams seem to have adopted it as a theme when it comes to goal-line offense.

For years, teams were not allowed by rule to assist a runner by pushing, pulling or carrying them. But in 2005, the league made the penalty only for pulling and carrying, removing the 10-yard punishment in cases of pushing.

Since then, it has become common for linemen or other players to give a runner the extra little burst needed to score by pushing them toward the goal line. The past few weekends I have noticed teams actually building those extra blockers into formations, leaving one or two players behind the ball carrier with no other purpose than to run up and shove them in the back when the ball is snapped.

I don’t have a problem with the strategy; follow what the rules allow and all that. But at a time when the NFL is harping about safety, is it really in the players’ interest to allow this? Officials have made rules changes in an attempt to avoid collisions on kickoff returns and other plays; is it wise to let the offense send all its players rushing in a bunch toward the goal line, with the defense eventually answering with an equal number or more? It all sounds like a throwback to football in its formative years, when serious injuries — and even death — were more common.

Now we all know who made the push popular: the cause of all evils, USC.

The original “Bush push” came in the Oct. 15, 2005, showdown between Southern Cal and Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. With the Irish having claimed a 31-28 lead with about two minutes left in the game, the Trojans drove deep inside Notre Dame territory and found themselves at the Irish 1-yard line with seven seconds left. Quarterback Matt Leinart took the snap and tried to score up the middle where he ran into a herd of Notre Dame defenders. However, tailback Reggie Bush pushed Leinhart into the end zone for the score, a move that the officials should have ruled as illegal assistance, but instead they stood around with their flags in their pockets. (The NCAA changed the assisting the runner rule in 2014.)

Karma’s payback for cheating eventually caught up to USC. The Trojans advanced to the national championship game, where they lost to Texas. Bush’s name ended up in the middle of a cheating scandal at USC, for which the NCAA eventually announced major sanctions against the Trojans program. The school ended up stripping celebrations of Bush’s accomplishments from its halls, and in September 2010 he voluntarily forfeited his title as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner.

Cheaters don’t always prosper on the gridiron.

Now, on to this week’s games:

COLLEGE

Kansas at Oklahoma: As usual in this series, one team is ranked and the other is coming off an embarrassing loss. But the script between these teams has been flipped here, as they say. We know all about the Sooners’ struggles and the Jayhawks’ surprising start. But we are going to be generous and give OU one more chance not to spit up on itself. Sooners 28, Jayhawks 24.

Oklahoma State at TCU: Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan could cause problems for the Cowboys because of his dual-threat capabilities. OSU answers back with Spencer Sanders and a fast-paced offense. OSU’s defensive line must play up to its capabilities. We think the Cowboys will do enough right to get a huge road victory. OSU 34, TCU 31.

Arkansas at BYU: Neither team is riding a hot streak. The Razorbacks gave their fans some hope of an upset against Alabama before fading in the second half, then got blitzed by Mississippi State last week for their third consecutive loss. The Cougars lost to Notre Dame in Vegas last week. Quarterback KJ Jefferson reportedly ready to return for the Hogs; he could tip the scales here. Arkansas 24, BYU 21.

Alabama at Tennessee: The Volunteers have never defeated a Crimson Tide team coached by Nick Saban. Coach Josh Heupel and the Vols have the No. 1 offense in the country, and Bama did struggle somewhat last week against Texas A&M. But Heisman winner Bryce Young is expected to return from a shoulder injury for the Tide. He makes the difference. Crimson Tide 37, Volunteers 32.

Penn State at Michigan: Both teams are undefeated. Coach Khaki and the boys have the ability to control the Nittany Lion attack, and we expect them to come out on top in a typical fall game at the Big House. Michigan 28, Penn State 20.

Clemson at Florida State: The Seminoles at least are battle-tested, having dropped tough games to ranked foes the past two weeks. It still feels like the Tigers are doing it all with smoke and mirrors. FSU fights but loses here. Clemson 27, Florida State 21.

Mississippi State at Kentucky: Mark Stoops and the Wildcats continue to be a nice story, but Mike Leach has the Bulldogs and their high-scoring offense rolling with wins against Texas A&M and Arkansas the past two weeks. Bulldogs 27, Wildcats 18.

USC at Utah: The Utes’ loss to UCLA last week made this one a little less interesting. The Trojans and their new coach and quarterback (whose names escape me at the moment) have managed to remain undefeated against a weak schedule so far. The Utes should take some air out of the USC balloon here, however. Utes 31, Trojans 27.

North Carolina State at Syracuse: Apparently the Orange still play football, with wins over Wagner, UConn and Louisville as evidence. Our dartboard has Syracuse gaining a close victory. Orange 28, Wolfpack 26.

NFL

Dallas at Philadelphia: This matchup features what are probably the top two teams in the NFC, especially once Dak Prescott returns for the Cowboys. I think Philly will handle the pressure coming at Jalen Hurts and control the ball better than the LA Rams did last week. Eagles 26, Cowboys 21.

Buffalo at Kansas City: Bills have been the AFC’s best; Chiefs seem to be getting by with just doing enough to win. Josh Allen and the Bills would get the nod if they were at home for this showdown, but Arrowhead still holds some magic. Kansas City 27, Buffalo 24.

Baltimore at NY Giants: The Giants have been a nice little story, but I cannot back Daniel Jones over Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ defense keeps this close, however. Baltimore 24, NY Football Giants 21.