The Picker: NFL teams often forget it's what's inside that counts

No matter how much money, time or other resources NFL teams pour into the draft process, they sometimes just all-out whiff on players. A big part of this is due to something they cannot find in a computer analysis or a player’s “measurables”: his heart.

Two recent examples of this are Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, ostensibly to back up Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. However, Wentz (surprise!) got injured, forcing Hurts into the starting lineup. He led the team into the playoffs in his first season as a starter in 2021.

Leading up to the draft, it seemed like all anyone could talk about with Hurts were his perceived limitations. They missed the important stuff: a stoic nature that he carries in good times and bad, his great athleticism at a time when those traits in a quarterback are becoming even more important, and his willingness to learn and always strive to get better.

He has turned himself into perhaps the league’s most undervalued player.

Rodriguez, the 188th overall pick in the 2022 draft, was expected to contribute on special teams this season. But then the linebacker showed up in Lions camp and began outplaying most of his veteran teammates, becoming a sensation on “Hard Knocks.” He now starts in the middle of the Lions’ defense.

It helps that the Lions’ head coach, Dan Campbell, is a hard-nosed, old-school kind of guy. He can appreciate the intangibles that Rodriguez brings to the field.

Of course, people in Wagoner and Stillwater — as well as his opponents on the field — could have told the NFL evaluators what kind of player Rodriguez is without even having to reach for their computers.

On to this week’s picks.

COLLEGE

Oklahoma State at Baylor: Two keys to this showdown are whether OSU’s Spencer Sanders can continue to avoid turnovers, and whether the Cowboys can get some pressure on Bears QB Blake Shapen. Everyone thinks this one will be close; we are predicting a few more points than might be predicted. OSU 34, Baylor 28.

Oklahoma at TCU: These teams appear to be more evenly matched than you might expect considering their reputations. All we know is it’s easier to put a horned frog in an aquarium. Sooners bounce back in this one. OU 38, TCU 28.

Cincinnati at Tulsa: The Bearcats have run the ball much more consistently than the Hurricane. With Davis Brin hobbled by a bum ankle, it’s hard to see TU pulling off a much-needed home upset. Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 17.

Michigan at Iowa: Once again, Iowa is struggling to score points. The offense is so bad, the only way the offensive coordinator could keep his job would be if he were the coach’s son (oh wait, he is!). The Wolverines seem like they are a little over-rated at this point, but that shouldn’t be a problem here. Michigan 24, Iowa 10.

Kentucky at Ole Miss: The Rebels managed to hold off Tulsa last week, but the final might have been different if Davis Brin had been able to stay on the field. Kentucky boasts a strong defense. We’re going to give Mark Stoops the slight edge. Wildcats 26, Rebels 24.

Texas Tech at Kansas State: Both teams are coming off big upsets last week. Now they just have to find a way to keep it up and stay near the top of the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats’ success seems more sustainable. Kansas State 30, Texas Tech 20.

Alabama at Arkansas: Razorbacks get another chance against the Crimson Tide. Last year’s game turned into a crazy shootout as Bama’s Bryce Young threw for 559 yards and five touchdowns. But the Hogs’ KJ Jefferson was pretty good in that game too. Arkansas won’t be intimidated. Alabama 35, Arkansas 28.

Wake Forest at Florida State: Seminoles hope to continue their rise back to respectability behind a balanced offense, while Deacons are probably still having trouble swallowing last week’s OT loss to Clemson. Hurricane Ian may have the final say in this one. If they play: Florida State 35, Wake Forest 24.

NC State at Clemson: A pair of undefeated, top-10 teams square off. The Tigers had shown some improvement on offense, but last week seemed like a step back. Wolfpack may just discover they have what it takes to win the ACC. An upset call: NC State 24, Clemson 20.

NFL

Kansas City at Tampa Bay: Tampa is shifting practice work to Miami due to Hurricane Ian, and the NFL may ultimately decide to play the game at a neutral site such as Minneapolis. Hard to pick when the target is moving. A guess: Kansas City 28, Tampa Bay 21.

Washington at Dallas: Cowboys managing to win games with their backup quarterback. Commanders are still trying to figure out what they have in their starter. Expect the Dallas pass rush to make the difference and put the team in better-than-expected shape when Dak Prescott returns. Dallas 24, Washington 20.

Arizona at Carolina: A dream for Sooner fans as a pair of former OU Heisman Trophy winners square off. Somehow, neither one is even the best former Oklahoma quarterback in the NFL right now. Hard to pick either one of these teams to win any games right now, but we’ll call it Arizona 24, not-so-sweet Carolina 21.