The Picker: Mementos from a disappointing 2022 season

One of the unknown things about The Picker Inc. operation is that after every football regular season we put together a keepsake box from our three area college teams, just a collection of little things that remind us of how the season went.

It seems early, but we’re already working on the 2022 box. Here’s what we have so far:

Spencer Sanders’ right shoulder: Sure it seems he might need this in the future, but we have our priorities. His injury may have cost the Cowboys a shot at the Big 12 Championship, and at least a few more victories. It certainly revealed him as possibly the most valuable player in the conference.

Davis Brin’s ankle: This follows the same lines as Sanders. If the now-former Tulsa QB wants his ankle back, he’ll have to return through the portal and bring a few replacement offensive linemen with him to trade for it.

Brent Venables’ ballcaps: A little show was put on after Oklahoma’s bowl victory last season, with Bob Stoops handing his visor over to Venables, kind of a passing of the torch except with headgear. The new Sooners coach went almost exclusively with ball caps on the sidelines this season, however. We think he needs to look for some Sooner karma and go back to Big Game Bob’s visor, so we’re packing away the caps.

Alternative uniforms: This has all gone too far. The idea of alternative uniforms was fun at first, but the Sooners running around in some shade of gray (no matter the message)? What are now considered throw-back outfits are really just classics. Let’s have our teams wear those exclusively. Look at them for what they really are: just plain cool.

OK, enough get-off-my-lawn ranting. On to this week’s games:

Colleges

Kansas State at TCU: Will Howard took over at quarterback for the injured Adrian Martinez last month, and the Wildcats offense hasn’t missed a beat. TCU comes into the game at 12-0 and is a win away from a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs won the first meeting between the teams this season, 38-28 on Oct. 22. Expect a little closer score this time, but with the same result. TCU 33, Kansas State 30

Utah at USC: Their first matchup this year was a classic 43-42 win for the Utes, but the Trojans have more impressive victories overall. Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams and the Trojan offense might be good enough to carry the team past the tough Utah defense. We say Lincoln Riley returns to CFP. Trojans 32, Utes 27.

LSU at Georgia: LSU has flashed more offense this season, but they remain an inconsistent source of frustration for fans. It’s hard to see how the Bayou Bengals find a way to hold down the Bulldogs and put a chain on them. The Bulldogs get a win to advance to the CFP as the top seed. Georgia 37, LSU 20.

Purdue at Michigan: The Big Ten has three teams in the top eight of the latest College Football playoff rankings. So, of course, four-loss Purdue is representing the West Division in the conference championship game. Hard to find any aspect of this game where Purdue has an advantage. Wolverines 40, Boilermakers 24.

Clemson at North Carolina: These teams had dreams before the season that this game could decide a spot in the playoff. Didn’t happen. The Tar Heels got a good season from freshman quarterback Drake Maye, as he leads the team in passing and rushing, but Tigers’ defense makes life hard on almost anyone. Clemson 30, North Carolina 22.

UFC at Tulane: The winner is predicted to play in the Cotton Bowl, which would mean a nice payday for TU and the rest of the AAC as well. The Green Wave finished at 2-10 last season, but it flipped its record to 10-2, although it did suffer a 38-31 home loss to UCF a few weeks ago. Future Big 12 member UCF could help bolster its new conference with a win, but that doesn’t happen here. Green Wave 35, UCF 30.

Fresno State at Boise State: The Broncos have had a nice bounce-back after a rough start, including a loss to UTEP (!!!). The Bulldogs have won seven in a row, but lost to Boise by 20 points earlier in the season. Fresno leaves feeling bluer than the turf. Broncos 35, Bulldogs 28.

North Texas at UT-San Antonio: These two squads are coming off less-than-impressive wins over Rice (North Texas) and UTEP (UTSA). That is not the best way to attract an audience. This just screams shoot out. UTSA 43, North Texas 40.

NFL

Indianapolis at Dallas: This is a game the Cowboys cannot lose if they still have dreams of winning the NFC East. The Colts look better on paper than they do on the field. Dallas 28, Colts 17.

Kansas City at Cincinnati: Chiefs have looked like the AFC’s best team in recent weeks, but we will suspect a good offense can beat that defense. Enter the Bengals. If wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is back on the field, we’ll go with the home team. Without his presence, just flip the score. Cincinnati 31, Kansas City 27.

LA Chargers at Las Vegas: Remember when the San Diego Chargers and Oakland/LA Raiders would put on epic battles that decided division titles? We didn’t think so; it was such a long time ago. These teams are closely matched but enjoy finding unique ways to lose. We do see a lot to love with Chargers’ Justin Herbert. He makes the difference here. Chargers 27, Raiders 24.

Miami at San Francisco: Believe it or not, this could be a Super Bowl preview. Two very good defenses. Both teams could be missing key offensive pieces, which should keep down the scoring. 49ers 22, Dolphins 17.