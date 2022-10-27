The Picker: Halloween is a sweet business lesson for kids

With Halloween approaching, I feel obligated to write about our annual love affair with dressing our small children in strange clothing and sending them into the neighborhood in search of sweets, mostly so the adults don’t have to worry about paying for candy until after Christmas.

Now, while I don’t really appreciate the idea of children interrupting my night by ringing my doorbell and begging for scraps, I do appreciate their efforts at entering our capitalist economic system.

This is the first time for many of the youngsters to try to market a product, and that is exactly what they are doing on All Hallows’ Eve. They try to pick a costume that will maximize the amount of product they can procure with the least amount of effort. They present themselves in a way that will separate them from the crowd, kind of like a low-cost “Shark Tank” episode.

The pressure is on, as failure means fewer exclamations of delight from manipulated customers, less candy gathered, and a greater chance to end up with a bunch of coconut-based sweets.

So if you decide to open your door for these young entrepreneurs, make sure you give them a Mark Cuban-like assessment of their effort to market themselves and fill their coffers, because today’s Boba Fett, Captain Marvel or Wonder Woman could be a future CEO.

On to this weekend’s games.

COLLEGEOklahoma State at Kansas State: With Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez an injury question at this point, the Cowboys’ chances improve as their tough run continues. Defense needs to pitch in a little more, which would swing the contest into OSU’s favor. We like Spencer Sanders in this one. OSU 31, KSU 26..

Oklahoma at Iowa State: A close battle between these two struggling programs: Sooners woes well-known here; Cyclones are on a four-game losing streak – by a combined 14 points. Would like to give OU the edge here, but the game’s in Ames. Cyclones 30, Sooners 28.

SMU at Tulsa: These teams are evenly matched on paper. Like last season’s showdown, TU may need a win here to keep its bowl hopes alive with some dangerous foes awaiting down the road. Homefield could mean more for Hurricane as the Ponies have been going through a run of tough games. TU 32, SMU 27.

Arkansas at Auburn: The more points scored in this game, the better the Hogs’ chances improve. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson should make the difference. Arkansas 35, Auburn 32.

Florida at Georgia: Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the land, while the Gators are sinking into the swamp. The rivalry factor should mean this remains closer than it should, but Georgia is not really in any danger. Bulldogs 38, Gators 20.

Ohio State at Penn State: The Buckeyes have not really been challenged since their opening win over Notre Dame. Nittany Lions should give them more of a battle, but not enough. Ohio State 35, Penn State 21.

Kentucky at Tennessee: Hard to tell with the SEC, but Josh Heupel’s team still could find itself in the College Football Playoffs. The Wildcats cannot keep up with the Volunteers’ offense, so expect a decent margin here. Tennessee 35, Kentucky 21..

Ole Miss at Texas A&M: Big game for struggling Aggies, as their schedule eases up past this week, so a win could cool the hot seat under Jimbo Fisher. Ole Miss got cooked at LSU last week, and Alabama awaits next week, so a win is crucial. Rebels 26, Aggies 20.

Michigan State at Michigan: The Wolverines seem to be getting stronger as the season rolls on, while the Spartans can only look at the scrapbook of last season and sigh. Michigan 32, Michigan State 17.

NFL

Chicago at Dallas: Justin Fields’ running ability makes the Bears more interesting, but they still aren’t good enough to handle the Cowboys’ defense. Dallas 27, Chicago 17.

Green Bay at Buffalo: Every week I think, that’s it, the Packers can’t sink any lower. But I am moving on from that. Buffalo 31, Green Bay 21.

San Francisco at LA Rams: The 49ers’ pass defense looked lost against the Chiefs, but the offense has new toy Christian McCaffrey. If Rams can get healthy, they should be able to put up a fight, but they seem discombobulated. San Francisco 27, LA Rams 24.