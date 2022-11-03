The Picker: Cowboys need to recover from knockdown by Wildcats

If you were a boxing fan during Mike Tyson’s heyday, you recognized the look.

After Kansas State smacked Oklahoma State with a haymaker in the first quarter last Saturday, the Cowboys seemed like a team that wasn’t sure of what just hit them; they only knew it hurt.

By the end of the game, Mike Gundy’s squad was left in the corner, looking like Marvis Frazier or some other Tyson quick-hit victim.

OSU now must pick itself off the canvas and collect its wits, starting this week against Kansas. The 48-0 loss to K-State doesn’t mean OSU’s season is over. The Pokes have plenty to play for, and they can secure a nice bowl if they win out. And, of course, there’s the Bedlam contest on Nov. 19. But they need to come out this weekend with their feet solidly under them or they will be in trouble.

The aforementioned Sooners know a little something themselves about taking a beating, referring to their 49-0 loss to Texas last month at the Cotton Bowl. OU got back into the ring and has won a pair of games since that disaster, so maybe it can make up for its slow start to conference play with a strong finish.

The third of our three teams, Tulsa, also felt the sting of a blow to the chin earlier this season. The Hurricane knew Navy presented a unique task with its option offense, but the Midshipmen running for 455 yards in their 53-21 victory had to be a shock to the system. The loss also put the Hurricane in a spot where it must win three of its final four games to become bowl-eligible. One more big blow and it may be down for the count.

Dale McNamara’s death: We would be remiss if we did not note the passing of Tulsa coaching legend Dale McNamara. Not only a great leader, she was an advocate for women’s sports and turned a spotlight on the school as a national power in women’s golf (and brought us the smile of Nancy Lopez). She will be missed.

Let’s turn to this week’s games:

COLLEGE

Oklahoma State at Kansas: He’s not in the Heisman race, but Spencer Sanders may be the most valuable player in college football. If he can’t go this week, the Pokes are in serious trouble. The Jayhawks have predictably lost four in a row as the competition has improved following their 5-0 start. Not knowing who will be at QB, we make the Cowboys a slight favorite. OSU 31, Kansas 28.

Baylor at Oklahoma: It will be interesting to see how much of OU’s improvement on defense last week came from playing against the Iowa State offense. These two teams look pretty even on paper. It is tempting to give the Sooners the nod because of home field, but we suspect Baylor coach Dave Aranda to win this battle of defensive-minded head coaches. Bears 33, Sooners 28.

Tulane at Tulsa: Both these teams score points, but the Tulane defense allows just over 17 a game, while TU allows more than 34. Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears should be a name to watch this Saturday. A loss here means the Hurricane must sweep its final three games to become bowl eligible, with two of those contests on the road. That’s a steep hill. Green Wave 35, Golden Hurricane 24.

Liberty at Arkansas: The Flames are 7-1 and ranked No. 23 in the nation, but most of their opponents have been second-tier. Not quite a second-bye week for the Hogs – Liberty has a balanced offense and did smoke BYU last weekend, but we expect Razorback Stadium to be busy calling the Hogs. Arkansas 38, Liberty 24.

Tennessee at Georgia: At 44, Josh Heupel has turned the Volunteers into national title contenders in just two years, much like his college coach, Bob Stoops accomplished at OU. The challenge this week, another great Georgia defense. The Bulldogs give up just over 10 points a game on about 270 yards. A win here may be asking too much of the Vols. Georgia 35, Tennessee 27.

Alabama at LSU: LSU lost to Tennessee by 27 points and the Tigers took it out on the Gators (they really did, a 45-35 win over Florida the next week). Alabama lost a squeaker to Tennessee and Vols fans celebrated like it was a church revival. Not sure what any of that means, but we’re siding with the Tide here. Alabama 35, LSU 21.

Texas at Kansas State: These are two of the top contenders left for the second spot in the Big 12 championship game. You can’t expect the Wildcats to put together two perfect games in a row, and the Longhorns have had a week off to figure out what went wrong in the second half against OSU. A very slight edge to Texas; Longhorns 26, Wildcats 24.

Clemson at Notre Dame: We keep expecting Clemson’s orange balloon to pop, but the Tigers keep racking up close wins. The Irish went to Syracuse last week and earned a big victory, but two weeks ago they lost to Stanford. At home. This looks like another close win for the Tigers. Clemson 24, Notre Dame 21.

Wake Forest at NC State: Both these teams are ranked in the Top 25 and trying to stay relevant in the ACC Atlantic race. We have to give the edge to the fact the Wolfpack sometimes plays defense with a purpose. NC State 27, Wake Forest 21.

NFL

Tennessee at Kansas City: It hasn’t been pretty, and the competition has not been the best, but the Titans have managed to win five in a row since 0-2 start and lead the AFC South. Kansas City whipped San Fran before its bye. We go with Andy Reid and a week’s rest. Chiefs 32, Titans 21.

Buffalo at NY Jets: The shine seems to have tarnished on Jets QB Zach Wilson, who now is without stud rookie running back Breece Hall. The Bills look like the best team in the AFC, and the Jets look like they still need many questions answered. Buffalo 35, Jets 20.

LA Chargers at Atlanta: Someone apparently forgot to tell the Falcons they have no chance this season. It has not been pretty for the Dirty Birds, but they do lead their division. This seems exactly like the kind of game the Chargers always find a way to lose. Atlanta 24, LA Chargers 21.