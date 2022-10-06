The Picker: Being the new guy can be like swimming in shark-infested waters

Sometimes life seems a little unfair for the new guy.

We’ve all been there. You take a new job with new obligations and duties. It’s all very unfamiliar, but you want to instill confidence in those around you, so you try to say the right things, even if you aren’t exactly sure if what you are promising is possible.

Then comes the day to deliver on what you have said, and it always comes sooner than you think. If you are lucky, you get off to a good start, those around you lend their support, and you are able to work through — or at least work around — any obstacles that turn up in your road to success. Everyone continues to throw their support behind you and you meet or succeed all of the group’s goals. The next work cycle, things feel easier, less unfamiliar, and you build confidence in your own abilities and those of your team members. You’re on your way!

But sometimes that initial success proves elusive. Little mistakes start to occur, exposing problems that you never knew were there (although your predecessor did, which may have led them to move on before those chickens came home to roost). You find it hard to gain the confidence of your coworkers, and day by day they find it easier to doubt your abilities, no matter how many pats on the back and handshakes they gave you when you came on board. Those days of sunshine pass into gloomy skies, and you begin to doubt your abilities, no matter how much confidence you brought to the job.

It’s a tough situation. You keep your chin up and fight on, but after a while you start looking over your shoulder, wondering how long those in higher positions will retain confidence in you. Smiles still greet you everywhere you go, but what’s really behind those smiles?

Yep, life can be hard on the new guy.

On to this week’s picks.

COLLEGE

Oklahoma vs. Texas: These two teams appear to be evenly matched, although that’s not really a good thing this year. After watching the OU defense the past couple of weeks, it’s hard to generate a lot of enthusiasm for the Sooners winning this game; if Dillon Gabriel can return it helps, but not enough. Expect many TV shots of obnoxious Longhorn fans in the second half. Postgame corndogs for everyone! Texas 27, Oklahoma 20.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State: The Red Raiders are facing their fifth consecutive ranked opponent this week. They are 2-2 in those games so far, and have TCU and Kansas remaining (as well as Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma). If the Cowboys can manage to keep Bullet pointed in the right direction, this one shouldn’t be a problem. OSU 34, Texas Tech 21.

Tulsa at Navy: This is a big game for 2-3 Tulsa if it wants to become bowl eligible. A win here gets the Hurricane to 3-3 with a trip to Temple in two weeks. A loss, however, and the upcoming string of SMU, Tulane and Memphis could leave it with seven defeats and on the outside looking in come the silly season. We see a motivated TU taking care of business: Hurricane 21, Midshipmen 16.

Tennessee at LSU: Vols get a break as this game has a morning kickoff, so Tiger fans will not be at full frenzy. LSU hasn’t lost since a one-point defeat to Florida State in the opener. Tennessee remains undefeated, but it needs this one because three of its next four games are Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. We will give the Vols credit for keeping their focus on the task at hand. Tennessee 27, LSU 24.

Arkansas at Mississippi State: The Hogs move on from their disappointment against the Crimson Tide and now must go on the road to face a Mike Leach offense. The Bulldogs rolled over Texas A&M last week. We think the ‘Bama hangover strikes Arkansas again. Bulldogs 31, Hogs 26.

TCU at Kansas: The Horned Frogs blew Oklahoma off the field last week; now they face the Jayhawks in a surprisingly important game. Kansas has shown it is no joke; a bowl game awaits in its future. However, will coach Lance Leipold still be on the Jayhawk sideline then? TCU 31, Kansas 24.

Utah at UCLA: It’s the yearly Uclan entry. The Bruins have managed to win their first five games against a mostly weak schedule. The Utes have recovered from an opening loss to Florida, and the winner here becomes one of the favorites to go to the Pac 12 title game. A high-scoring affair is expected; we see sad Chip Kelly on the sidelines afterward. Utah 33, UCLA 30.

Texas A&M at Alabama: If you are one of those people who enjoys watching Jimbo Fisher melt down on the sideline because his squad is overmatched, here’s one for you. The Aggies have a couple of nice wins this season, but they also have a pair of losses that make them seem overrated once again. ‘Bama defense will win the day. Crimson Tide triumphs, 36-16.

BYU at Notre Dame: Well, some might see this as a matchup with some religious overtones. We just look at it as a pair of independent programs barnstorming across the country in search of love and big-time football success. Golden Domers lost their first two games to fall off the national radar. Cougars have bounced back from loss to Oregon with a pair of so-so wins. The Irish pull this one out. Notre Dame 27, BYU 24.

NFL

Dallas at LA Rams: The Rams’ passing game struggled to find traction against San Francisco last week. Now they get the Cowboys, who actually are tied with the 49ers in sacks and are in the top six in the league in passing yards allowed per game. The result here could depend on whether LA can run the ball. It hasn’t been very good at that either. Dallas 24, LA Rams 21.

Philadelphia at Arizona: Another matchup between former OU quarterbacks: Last week’s Kyler Murray vs. Baker Mayfield showdown was a dud. This week the Cardinals host Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who look might be the best team in the NFC. Having home field will help Arizona, but not nearly enough. Philly 31, Arizona 21.

Cincinnati at Baltimore: It’s hard to believe, but the Ravens defense is the league’s worst against the pass. Now here come the Bengals who boast talented receivers and Joe Burrow at quarterback. If Baltimore overlooks Cincy’s rushing attack, Joe Mixon could have a big game. We smell a shootout: Cincinnati 38, Baltimore 33.