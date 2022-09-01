Out Pick The Picker: Change strikes everyone, even The Picker

Things we all should know by now about the upcoming college football season (and I say this because we all have the lumps from having these storylines pounded into our head for nine months):

The Oklahoma Sooners saw Lincoln Riley flee from Norman for Los Angeles at a high rate of speed, freeing OU to bring back Brent Venables as head coach a decade after he left, reportedly accused of the crime of not having Stoops as his last name.

Venables hired Jeff Lebby as his offensive coordinator and Ted Roof as his defensive coordinator, meaning all three of our local schools had at least one new coordinator (welcome to Stillwater, DC Derek Mason; good luck leading the Tulsa defense, Luke Olson).

Every school in the country is dealing with the constant churn from the transfer portal, the best/worst thing ever.

Now, I understand these things are a big deal to many fans, but I have at least three things in my life that rate as much bigger issues (as I am sure the readers do too):

My weekly bowling league changed sites.

This is very upsetting to me because our old place fit like an old glove. Sure the pinsetters constantly dropped pins, the ball returns worked only about 80% of the time, and the whole place smelled like old shoes. But the young kids stayed away, the lighting was so bad you couldn’t really see anyone’s face (a good thing considering our league members), and the beer was cheap.

The alleys at the new place are all uniform, the equipment all works great, and with the well-lit lanes I have seen what my teammates really look like, which put me off drinking. If it wasn’t for the fact my average has gone up 34 pins I would really be cheesed.

I have gained so much weight recently, my fabulous George brand polo and T-shirts no longer fit and I had to buy a new XL wardrobe. The alternative was to start exercising more, but that would cut into my “Beverly Hillbillies” viewing (“double naught” spy indeed).

My longtime neighbor, Lou “Sheriff” Ballard, has moved away. Now, Lou was never an official lawman, but he took it upon himself to make sure people in the neighborhood kept their lawns mowed and other important upkeep issues, earning himself the nickname. Not everyone appreciated Lou, but he never had to bother me about cutting the grass anyway (except that time in 1981 when I fell and broke my leg and had to skip doing it for a week. He let me off with a warning as a one-time courtesy).

My point to all this? Get off my dang lawn!

Now, off to week 1 of my expert thoughts. Remember, feel free to use this advice to gamble, but only with “express written consent of Major League Baseball” and Sheriff Lou.

College

UTEP at Oklahoma: Remember, it is about 715 miles from El Paso to Norman (farther than it is from Norman to Nashville, Tennessee), so if you come across anyone who made the trip, thank them for their dedication. As far as the game, we will give Venables credit for having a hint of compassion: Sooners 49, Miners 9.

Tulsa at Wyoming: A lot of things are working against the Hurricane here: the long trip, the elevation at Laramie (7,165 feet) and the fact the Cowboys have a game under their belts (albeit a harsh loss at Illinois). But TU carries experience in some key areas, and the team surely learned some things from last year’s flop in its season opener. We’re going against our instincts here: Hurricane 24, Cowboys 21.

Cincinnati at Arkansas: Cincy has an early chance to show the Big 12 it was right to offer the Bearcats membership into its little club. The Bearcats lost some key players from last season’s team, but should still be strong. But in this spot, with a Razorback Stadium crowd behind it, we’ll go with Arkansas: Piggies 27, Bearcats 24.

Colorado State at Michigan: We’re gonna bet that Coach Khaki and his boys can manage to breeze until their first big game of the season, Oct. 1 at Iowa. Wolverines 35, Rams 16.

Oregon at Georgia: This could end up being a defensive battle, as former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning now is Oregon head coach. Ducks need a quarterback to take a big step forward, a tough task against Dawgs defense. Georgia 24, Oregon 13.

Utah at Florida: The traveling Utes should be able to run the ball against Gators, but Utah seems to find a way to lose these important road games. Give Gators slight edge, 28-24.

Notre Dame at Ohio State: The Golden Domers need a victory to give themselves something to hang their hats on when the playoff committee meets. I don’t see Irish eyes smiling after this one, but they keep it close enough on the road to pick up some style points. Buckeyes pull away late: 34-28.

SMU at North Texas: North Texas took down UTEP last week to open the season, but expect Tanner Mordecai and the Mustangs to be a more difficult challenge. Mustangs’ QB continues to post big numbers, but Mean Green gets in its licks. SMU 40, North Texas 27.

Rice at USC: Oh so tempting to pick Owls to down USC and its now smarmy-looking head coach, but come on, Rice is cooked here. Trojans will look to make a statement; Owls will look to survive. USC 48, Rice 13.

NC State at East Carolina: AAC squad gets a chance to take down a top-15 team. The Pirate offense can put up some points, but Wolfpack QB Devin Leary has enough experience to keep things moving and overcome the home crowd. Closer than some might think: NC State 35, East Carolina 28.

Arizona at San Diego State: Why is this game here? For the chance to say it will be the first official game played at Snapdragon Stadium. Otherwise, the Wildcats continue to struggle. SDSU 27, Arizona 20.

South Dakota at Kansas State: Coyotes get a chance to take a step up in competition. South Dakota did make the FCS playoffs last season, but it also lost to Kansas (!). Expect the Wildcats to show off a little here, maybe even loosen their top button. Kansas State 42, South Dakota 17.