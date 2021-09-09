The Picker: TU may not be ready to let OSU set the tone for this week's showdown

Sometimes big brothers can be real jerks, and this comes from a big brother. We tend to take over in family situations, and we make decisions without always discussing the repercussions. But, hey, who picks up the check, baby?

I was not always the best big brother growing up. I was a bit of a bully, but not really in a physical way. I almost always decided what my brothers and I were doing, especially on long summer days on school break. Whether it was an early round of golf, an all-day board game session or first turn on the Atari, I made the call.

But one time my actions were met with strong resistance.

My youngest brother had gotten hooked on “Days of Our Lives”. I had no real objections to him watching a soap opera, but one day I wanted him to watch a movie with me, and I didn’t want to wait. So I pushed him to turn off his show and join me in the family room. He told me to buzz off, but I persisted, and persisted, and then became a real meathead, turned the set off, and ordered him to do what I said.

Well, he had had enough of my methods. He curled up his fist and swung from his hip before I even realized what was happening. He caught me flush on the mouth and knocked out my two front teeth. My reaction was not to retaliate but to pick up my two chicklets and figure out what to do next.