The Picker: Spooky sights abound on this week's schedule: Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my!

When I was a kid, Halloween was much different than it is now. Back then, parents would open the front door and let their kids roam the neighborhood in search of candy and other treats with seemingly little worry about what trouble could be lurking around the next corner.

So little monsters, ghouls and goblins wandered everywhere. You could figure out which houses had the best candy by the way kids swarmed around them; it must have looked like flocks of birds or schools of fish following a food source.

The white whale for every Ahab with a pillow case or shopping bag: the rarely seen full-size candy bar. The houses that gave those out could live the rest of the year without fear of eggs pelting their paint or toilet paper covering their trees. It was like a gang of mini-mobsters offering protection in exchange for superior treats.

Today, kids don’t seem to do much door-to-door trick-or-treating. It has been years since anyone has rang the doorbell at my place on Halloween, and you don’t see families walking the sidewalks in the evening, the parents misty-eyed as they recall their own costumed adventures.