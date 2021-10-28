The Picker: Spooky sights abound on this week's schedule: Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my!

When I was a kid, Halloween was much different than it is now. Back then, parents would open the front door and let their kids roam the neighborhood in search of candy and other treats with seemingly little worry about what trouble could be lurking around the next corner.
So little monsters, ghouls and goblins wandered everywhere. You could figure out which houses had the best candy by the way kids swarmed around them; it must have looked like flocks of birds or schools of fish following a food source.
The white whale for every Ahab with a pillow case or shopping bag: the rarely seen full-size candy bar. The houses that gave those out could live the rest of the year without fear of eggs pelting their paint or toilet paper covering their trees. It was like a gang of mini-mobsters offering protection in exchange for superior treats.
Today, kids don’t seem to do much door-to-door trick-or-treating. It has been years since anyone has rang the doorbell at my place on Halloween, and you don’t see families walking the sidewalks in the evening, the parents misty-eyed as they recall their own costumed adventures.
Now, there’s no way I would give the little hooligans even a kind word the rest of the year, not when they can’t seem to walk down the road without cutting through my yard, flattening the grass and crushing the rose bushes … (deep breaths) … but it would twang a nostalgic heartstring to open my front door and see a little princess or cowboy waiting anxiously for a treat to drop in their little plastic pumpkin.
Oh, and then the joy that would fill my chest as I slammed the door in their little faces.
Happy Halloween!
College
Kansas at OSU: The Cowboys get to put on their Pistol Pete outfits and collect a treat that could rival a full-size Snickers: a home game against Kansas. I can’t imagine the Jayhawks can go on the road and pull off a performance like they did at home against OU. The Cowboys suddenly discover how to score in the third quarter, then fill up on sugar and drive Ms. Gundy crazy, 42-17.
Texas Tech at OU: The Sooners have been like a big kid who sits on the wall outside his house, creating a menacing sight in his slasher-movie monster outfit — all the while hoping no one notices his weapon is simply a piece of plastic hose. It’s worked so far, and this week Texas Tech dares walk down the sidewalk. The Red Raiders actually whipped Kansas two weeks ago, but OU is still enough to handle this riffraff, right? No tricks this time, Sooners roll 45-20.
Navy at TU: The Hurricane is like the boy who can’t make up his mind at the costume store. He goes through every selection on the racks, takes up too much time and ends up with an ill-fitting pirate outfit that is missing the eye patch. Navy’s offense can give teams fits; just ask Cincy, which just managed to get away with a victory last week. These Friday night games have been pretty scary for TU this season, but I think they put together a better performance here. Hurricane wins, 31-24.
Texas at Baylor: The Bears wait with hope to get a treat and not a trick against OU in a few weeks, but the Longhorns are hiding in the bushes at the end of the block, hoping to steal the Bears’ bag of candy. Just as they have all season, the ‘Horns trip over their own feet just as the spoils appear to be theirs. Baylor escapes with a 34-31 victory.
Mississippi at Auburn: The Rebels’ offense is No. 2 in the country and has just four turnovers — heck, I used to eat that many in a single trip to Arby’s — and QB Matt Corral is beginning to hear some serious Heisman talk. Auburn will try to quiet all that by running the ball, and then running it some more. Maybe Lane Kiffin has one more trick in whatever magic bag he is using with his wizard’s costume. Ole Miss in a squeaker, 34-31.
Penn State at Ohio State: Since their escape against TU, the Buckeyes have been destroying weak competition like a kid hopped up on too many sour balls, playing the role of bully to make sure the College Football Playoff committee and pollsters don’t forget about them. Buckeyes roll again, 41-21.
Georgia at Florida: The Gators’ attack might present the best test yet for Georgia’s defense, but I don’t think that means they go wild like a bunch of 8-year-olds after an all-night candy binge. This game used to be known as “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”; now it’s just a 34-16 win for the Bulldogs.
SMU at Houston: This is the battle to see who stands with Cincinnati atop the AAC standings. The Cougars would have a pretty clear path to the conference title game with a win here. SMU plays Cincy on Nov. 20, so it might have to defeat Bearcats twice to claim the title. Let’s give the Mustangs the slightest of an edge here. My Little Ponies dress for success, 31-30.
NFL
Dallas at Minnesota: The Cowboys feature a high-powered offense, but Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been nearly on par with Dak Prescott this season, wearing the superhero costume with 13 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. But, kryptonite alert, Cousins is just 2-7 in nine career starts against Dallas. Cowboys continue their run, 31-24.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland: Mmmmm, brownies, always a treat. Cleveland backup quarterback Case Keenum was good enough in place of Baker Mayfield to defeat Denver last week. The Browns’ run game didn’t skip a beat, but Pittsburgh will present a stiffer challenge. The Steelers’ pass rush will make it difficult, but the Browns get a big 20-16 win as they chase the first-place Bengals (that just sounds wrong).
Tennessee at Indianapolis: The Titans and running back Derrick Henry can put a vice grip on the AFC South division with a win here after squishing the Chiefs last week like a 3 Musketeers under a Big Wheel. The Colts have been improving the past four weeks as Carson Wentz becomes more comfortable in the offense. I think Colts running back Jonathan Taylor holds the key here, and while he may not outrush his counterpart on the Titans, he helps lock down the win in the fourth quarter. Indy in a rush, 31-28
Tie-breaker
Michigan at Michigan State: The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be up for grabs as these teams play for the 114th time. Oh, and as an added treat, they are the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten. Adding even more heat, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is just 3-3 against his in-state rival, while Spartans coach Mel Tucker won his debut against U of M last year. The Khaki King needs this one, and the Wolverines escape with a 26-21 victory. Now, about that Ohio State game on Nov. 27.