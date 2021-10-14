The Picker: Sooner fans get their wish as Williams new CEO for OU offense

Sometimes all it takes is a change at the top to turn everything around, even at already well-established operations.

Bob Iger at Disney, Tim Cook at Apple, Jeff Weiner at LinkedIn. All took over already successful companies and led them to new heights. Sure, change always brings some level of risk, but isn’t that what life is all about?

Caleb Williams led OU to a thrilling victory over the hated Longhorns last weekend — although isn’t every defeat of Texas, by anyone, thrilling? — giving those bored with the Sooners’ offense something shiny and new to cheer.

So, go ahead and sweep away all the Spencer Rattler memorabilia that OU fans tossed to the ground at the Cotton Bowl last weekend and stock up on Williams gear, right? (Well, at least that’s where things stood when I was writing this column on my trusty, mint-green Royal typewriter.) The former Heisman favorite looked like he was feeling pressure from the defense as well as expectations last weekend, leading to his benching.

But ponder this, Ms. Boomer and Mr. Sooner: What happens if Williams struggles this week against TCU, or in three weeks against Texas Tech? (OU plays at Kansas in two weeks, so … free space.) Where do things go from there?