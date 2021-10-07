The Picker: Some fans feel like NIL money makes college athletes fair game for criticism

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler took a lot of heat for several weeks, as blame for the Sooners’ offensive struggles was piled on his shoulders by people outside the program.

It seemed like Rattler was being held responsible for any and all mistakes from the team’s stuttering start (a reminder, the Sooners remain undefeated and No. 6 in the country). I half-expected someone to call a radio show and pin the blame for an over-salted box of popcorn on the QB. It certainly felt different from the public criticism players faced in seasons past.

My view: Welcome to life in the name-image-likeness world. Before NIL, players received credit for the fact they weren’t being paid for their efforts. They were seen as putting themselves on the line for love of school and team. Now, they are legally receiving money for playing, and some players — like Rattler — are pulling in millions of dollars.

I think this makes it easier for fans to get personal in their public criticism. It sounds much more like the way people talk about NFL players, because fans now put them all in the same pot of paid gunslingers.