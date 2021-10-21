The Picker: Seeking football wisdom in the works of Charles Dickens makes total sense to us

Cincinnati at Baltimore: Before last week, I might have given the Bengals a chance in this one. Then the Ravens held Justin Herbert and the Chargers under 200 yards passing and allowed just 208 total yards in a 34-6 smackdown. Still, I’m gonna give the Bungles a little credit for their improvement this season. Ravens win. 27-20.

USC at Notre Dame: Used to be that this game mattered on a national scale. Now, one team is loitering on the far outskirts of the playoff chase, while the other has an interim coach and losses to Stanford, Oregon State and Utah. The rest of the Irish schedule is not strong enough to help them get back in serious playoff contention, so this win will have to tide them over until their inevitable bowl game. Irish dance a jig, 30-21.

Sometimes you have to turn back to the classics to get a better read on the present.

No, you lunk-heads, I don’t mean Miami vs. Nebraska in 1984, OU vs. Nebraska in 1971, or even Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma in 1957. We’re talking real page-turners. Yes, books, you mental midgets.

Charles Dickens may not have played quarterback, but he created tales that have lasted for centuries, and many of them have lessons that can still apply to our modern life, even this college football season. Here are a few examples:

“A Tale Of Two Cities.” Sub out cities for quarterbacks and you have the Oklahoma Sooners’ season to this point. Two quarterbacks, both of whom seem to hold promise, but one is suffering from hard times. A switch from a Rattler to a Williams brings new prosperity and hope to a proud program. But will it last, or will the Sooners end up moving back to Rattler to fulfill their destiny? Keep reading to find out.

“Great Expectations.” Oklahoma State continues a headlong pursuit of success, social advancement, wealth and class, seeking success on the football field after millions of dollars is spent on its goal. Will it learn that love, loyalty and conscience are more important to its happiness? Hah, good luck with that ideal in the world of college football.

“David Copperfield.” The Tulsa Golden Hurricane desires wealth, power and a high conference standing only to discover kindness, sympathy and generosity are the measures of true success in the American Football Conference — along with perhaps a low-level bowl game, perchance?

“A Christmas Carol.” Teams like Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa and Oregon are haunted by ghosts of losses past as they fear that their chances at the College Football Playoff are already lost. Maybe they will awaken and it will all have been a dream. Goose for Christmas after all!

“Oliver Twist.” Cincinnati tags in to play the orphan nobody wants around despite its dreams to join the party. The playoff committee plays Fagin, finding any reason and all to keep the poor Bearcats down. “Please sir, I want some more,” Cincy begs. The committee’s response: “No soup for you! Come back one year!”

College

OU at Kansas: No need to discuss strategy, matchups or statistics here, so this one is first on the list. Sooners biggest goal: No injuries. No suspensions. No traffic tickets. Because Lincoln Riley wants to keep his starters healthy, the margin of victory won’t be crazy. OU rolls, 49-17.

OSU at Iowa State: OSU has managed to negotiate a minefield of troubles this season to arrive at 6-0, but now their biggest test to date awaits. The Cyclones are No. 3 in the country in total defense, giving up about 250 yards a game (the Cowboys D ranks pretty well, too, at No. 19). Iowa State has a ton of experience in key positions such as quarterback, running back, and in this offense, tight end. The Cowboys have the potential to put together a winning formula here, but it’s a big ask. They have had some success in Ames, but the last time they lost here? 2011. Unfortunately, another perfect start bites the dust. Cyclones 23-17.

Tennessee at Alabama: Too bad Tennessee can’t count on its new home field advantage strategy in this one: When things go badly, just have fans rain bottles, cans and other projectiles onto the field. Well, it didn’t work for Josh Heupel’s boys or the school last week, as the $250,000 fine from the SEC shows. I can’t imagine what the godfather, Nick Saban, would do in that case. In this week’s game, go with the Tide, 46-17.

Oregon at UCLA: The Ducks still carry dreams of making the College Football Playoff, while the Bruins can still win their division and play in the conference championship game. … OK, truth be told, I only included this game here because I love that sportswriters used to write “Uclans” in game stories about the Bruins. Uclan gridders, indeed (visions of “thinclads”, “grapplers” and “cagers” dance in my head). Bruins pull off the upset, 31-28.

LSU at Ole Miss: Let’s see, in December 2019, Lane Kiffen was hired to take over an Ole Miss program that had just finished 4-8. Then, a few weeks later, Ed Orgeron and undefeated LSU completed one of the great college football seasons of all time, winning the national title by whipping Clemson. Now, Orgeron will be gone at the end of the season, and one of the hot names to replace him? Lane Kiffen. Don’t feel bad for “Coach O”: LSU will reportedly pay him nearly $17 million just to go away. I gotta think Kiffen is going to be highly motivated in this one. “O” no, Bayou Bengals, Rebels win 37-27.

San Diego State at Air Force: This one is pretty simple: Air Force is very good at stopping the run; San Diego State is very good at running the ball. One other thing to note: The Aztecs are very good at choking when the games get important. Falcons soar just high enough in a 23-20 victory.

Harvard at Princeton: Two of the “Big Three” (sans Yale) meet in a battle of unbeatens. The Crimson brings in a tough defense, while Tigers remain the league favorites (mental extra credit to those of you who knew the nickname for each school). I think Princeton gets a close win and prepares for a potential blockbuster showdown with Dartmouth for the league title in a few weeks. Tigers pass test, 26-21.

Wake Forest at Army: The Demon Deacons remain unbeaten, but they have been living on the edge, including last week’s overtime win over Syracuse. Expect a quick game: Christian Anderson leads the Army triple-option offense and throws the ball only a handful of times a game, while the Demon Deacons like to control the ball with an RPO-heavy attack. I think a rare Black Knight turnover allows Wake to continue its dream season, 27-24.

NFL

Kansas City at Tennessee: The Chiefs’ main problem is that their defense stinks. That will mean trouble against the hard-charging Derrick Henry and the Titans. In the positive margin for KC, the Titans’ defense ain’t too good either. I expect a bit of a shootout here, will Chiefs find a way to hold the last blast. KC gets back over .500, 32-27.

Chicago at Tampa Bay: I am not sure how this works: Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears. Does that mean Tom Brady has to get his permission before whipping their behinds? Justin Fields may be asking Andy Dalton, is the NFL like this every week? For rookies saddled with bad offenses, yes it is. Buccaneers by double digits, 30-14.

