The Picker: Out of the fog, into the sun, our football voyage continues. Fezzik, are there rocks ahead?

I spent my early years on the West Coast. I know, you’re envisioning granola, hippies and anti-war protests. But I was too young to care about any of that. My main concerns were baseball cards, candy bars and bicycles.

Because it was easier on our parents, and more fun for us, we walked to school almost every day. On some mornings, thick patches of fog formed, so you would be walking in clear weather, then come to a foggy patch. I’m talking about the kind of fog where you literally couldn’t see two feet in front of you.

Our route took us up and down a steep hill — it was an awesome place to skateboard in good conditions. On foggy mornings, you headed down, then along the bottom of the valley, then up the other side, all in a sensory-suppressing fog. We would invent stories about wandering through old London with Jack the Ripper on our tails, or being World War I fighter pilots going through clouds in search of the Red Baron. Finally the fog would lighten and the world came back into focus, and school returned to our minds.

I bring all of this up, of course, because our football teams have been sailing through a fog of their own, and now they hope to head into clearer skies as conference play looms. They all have problems to solve, whether it’s a faltering offense, a lack of second-half production or overcoming a frustrating stretch.