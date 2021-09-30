The Picker: Out of the fog, into the sun, our football voyage continues. Fezzik, are there rocks ahead?

I spent my early years on the West Coast. I know, you’re envisioning granola, hippies and anti-war protests. But I was too young to care about any of that. My main concerns were baseball cards, candy bars and bicycles.
Because it was easier on our parents, and more fun for us, we walked to school almost every day. On some mornings, thick patches of fog formed, so you would be walking in clear weather, then come to a foggy patch. I’m talking about the kind of fog where you literally couldn’t see two feet in front of you.
Our route took us up and down a steep hill — it was an awesome place to skateboard in good conditions. On foggy mornings, you headed down, then along the bottom of the valley, then up the other side, all in a sensory-suppressing fog. We would invent stories about wandering through old London with Jack the Ripper on our tails, or being World War I fighter pilots going through clouds in search of the Red Baron. Finally the fog would lighten and the world came back into focus, and school returned to our minds.
I bring all of this up, of course, because our football teams have been sailing through a fog of their own, and now they hope to head into clearer skies as conference play looms. They all have problems to solve, whether it’s a faltering offense, a lack of second-half production or overcoming a frustrating stretch.
Success may be right ahead if they follow the right path. Or they could sail right into the Cliffs of Insanity. Either way, it will be entertaining.
COLLEGE
Houston at TU: The Hurricane moves into the AAC portion of its schedule after getting its first win of the season. No matter how frustrating the opening stretch was, TU has a clean slate in the conference. The Hurricane has faced far superior opposition than the Cougars, who are still in search of their first winning season under Dana Holgorsen. I think TU is prepared for a breakthrough performance here. Hurricane moves to 1-0 in AAC, 35-24.
OU at Kansas State: Reports say Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is unlikely to play against the Sooners. With a limited offensive attack, the Wildcats’ chances here would seem to be slim. But, of course, the Sooners have had their own offensive struggles in recent weeks. And then there’s the past two seasons when the Wildcats have put a purple hurting on the Sooners’ dreams. You know, some people don’t believe bad things actually happen in threes. Sooners exorcise some demons, 31-17.
Baylor at OSU: I would feel much better about OSU if its offense actually played 60 minutes, or even 45. If Spencer Sanders and Co. ever figure out how to keep things going for an entire game, and the defense continues to play well, the Pokes could make the Big 12 race more interesting. The Bears run the ball well and were opportunistic on special teams in their upset of Iowa State. But I think that was Baylor’s high point this season. No “Revenant”-style mauling here; Cowboys win, 27-21.
Arkansas at Georgia: Since its big win over Clemson, Georgia has powered through UAB, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Hogs have pounded Texas and defeated Texas A&M. Yet Arkansas is receiving virtually no love heading into this matchup. They have the best offense Georgia has seen this season. If Hogs were at home, I would pick them. On the road, they lose a close one, 22-17.
Cincinnati at Notre Dame: A huge game for all those hoping for a new face in the College Football Playoff this year. With a win over the No. 9 Irish and the jumble going on ahead of them among the blue-bloods, the Bearcats would be lined up for a berth if they navigate the AAC schedule undefeated. Other than the second half against Wisconsin last week, Notre Dame has been pretty average. I’m gonna cross my fingers and say, Cincy 28-24.
Auburn at LSU: I think both of these teams are overrated. This week, it will be hard to hear “War Eagle” as Auburn walks into one of the toughest environments in college football: a Saturday night date in Tiger Stadium. Tiger vs. Tiger ends with an LSU victory, 24-20.
Iowa at Maryland: Maryland is undefeated. At first glance, it would look like its reality check looms Friday night when the No. 5 Hawkeyes come calling. But Iowa has not really played well since its big win over Iowa State, making this a little hard to read. I expect the Hawkeyes to pull it out though, 24-21.
Florida at Kentucky: Mark Stoops has been head coach at Kentucky since 2012. In that time, the Wildcats have gone 53-50, and he is the school’s all-time coaching leader in SEC victories. I wish I could call for the upset here, but something tells me the Gators won’t be looking past the Wildcats toward their big matchup with Vanderbilt next week. Florida escapes with a closer-than-expected 27-24 victory.
NFL
Carolina at Dallas: The Panthers’ defense has been the best in the league this season, but the Cowboys pose a higher caliber of opposition. Dallas seems to have figured out it is important to run the ball, although Carolina may force Dak Prescott to pull this one out. We give him the edge over Sam Darnold. Dallas wins, 27-24.
Kansas City at Philadelphia: Chiefs surprised almost everyone with their struggles on offense last week. Philly defense should quell the heartburn somewhat for Chiefs fans this week. Kansas City takes one on the road, 31-20.
Tampa Bay at New England: Tom Brady used to play for the New England Patriots. If you didn’t know that, you are in the wrong section of the newspaper and should start again on the very front page. Not sure what to call this: Divorce Bowl seems to trivialize a serious situation; Reunion Bowl sounds too friendly. Let’s just call it Tommy’s Homecoming. In the end, I think it’s all anticlimactic. The Patriots have not been good, losing twice at home already. Tom 35, Bill 17. Let’s move on.
Tie-breaker
Ole Miss at Alabama: Last year when these two played, the halftime score was 35-35, and the teams combined for 111 points in the game. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is back, but it’s hard to think the Tide defense will look that bad again, especially at home. Both teams will score, but Bama gets a couple of stops this time. Tide swamps Rebels, 48-36.