The Picker: OU looks to get into the big dance, but Bearcats may miss out

The University of Oklahoma has won all of its football games so far this season; they have not all been pretty, but they still count as wins.

Oklahoma, the ruling power in the Big 12 right now, came into the season with high expectations, but the Sooners have had a half-dozen close calls against mediocre competition. They caught a break because the first half of their conference schedule was void of the league’s other top contenders. Now, the Sooners have some stiffer competition, but new star Caleb Williams should be more comfortable in the starting role, making OU more formidable for a run at a Big 12 title.

The University of Cincinnati has won all of its football games so far this season; they have not all been pretty, but they still count as wins.

The Bearcats, the ruling power in the AAC right now, tried to answer the annual questions about their strength of schedule by setting nonconference contests against traditional power Notre Dame and Indiana of the Big Ten. They caught a bad break when Indiana fell off after last year’s success, and their win over the Irish doesn’t seem to have earned them much credit, despite the fact Notre Dame is 7-1 and in the top 10 of the initial CFB rankings this week.