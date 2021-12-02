The Picker: Lincoln Riley makes a painful departure

I do not pretend to know or understand everything that went into Riley’s decision (the rumored details of a $100 million-plus contract and $6 million home would be interesting starting points), and I can’t really hold his departure against him. He will move on, telling Sooner Nation “it’s not you, it’s me,” and promising to call sometime.

But the fans he left behind — who had not seen a coach go to another college program since … Jim Tatum in 1946? — remain. They will eventually move on, but the pain of losing someone they thought they knew as a loyal friend will linger.

But as we move on in life, here are my conference championship picks (as always, winners never guaranteed).

College

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Wouldn’t it be something if this turned into one of those shootouts the Big 12 used to be known for in the recent past, as Spencer Sanders throws for 520 yards and the Cowboys squeeze out a 55-52 victory? I think it might take two games to reach that point total in the real world. I think OSU learned some real lessons about itself last week in the epic battle with the Sooners. Big prediction? OSU wins the game and title, 27-16, then struggles to sleep, tossing and turning like a kid waiting for Christmas morning. The CFP announcement can’t come soon enough.