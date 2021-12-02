The Picker: Lincoln Riley makes a painful departure

I can remember times as a kid when a family would leave the neighborhood, and the adults would stand around and watch the movers (everyone used movers back then, didn’t they?), talking in hushed tones with words like “foreclosure,” “separation” and “divorce” sometimes reaching our young ears.
We didn’t fully understand the meaning of those words; we only knew they meant unpleasantness for our friends and change in our young lives. Our friends would come to our door to say a final goodbye, and we’d give them a punch in the arm, call them a spaz, and then miss them like hell.
These occurrences always brought one thought to mind: I’m glad it’s not me who is going through this upheaval.
I am sure Oklahoma fans watched the chaos around the LSU head coach opening in recent weeks with that same thought in their heads: I’m glad it’s not us. I’m glad we have a Bob Stoops disciple here who understands what Sooner Nation is all about, someone who gets our history and is ready to stick it out for the long haul. Someone who will wear the Crimson and Cream with pride and someday get his own statue outside Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Except Lincoln Riley turned out to be a different kind of guy. After a heart-breaking loss in the Bedlam game, he morphed into the neighbor who backs his little sports car out of the driveway in the middle of the night and takes off for the West Coast. He shattered the picture OU fans had painted for themselves and threw doubt and confusion into their minds.
I do not pretend to know or understand everything that went into Riley’s decision (the rumored details of a $100 million-plus contract and $6 million home would be interesting starting points), and I can’t really hold his departure against him. He will move on, telling Sooner Nation “it’s not you, it’s me,” and promising to call sometime.
But the fans he left behind — who had not seen a coach go to another college program since … Jim Tatum in 1946? — remain. They will eventually move on, but the pain of losing someone they thought they knew as a loyal friend will linger.
But as we move on in life, here are my conference championship picks (as always, winners never guaranteed).
College
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Wouldn’t it be something if this turned into one of those shootouts the Big 12 used to be known for in the recent past, as Spencer Sanders throws for 520 yards and the Cowboys squeeze out a 55-52 victory? I think it might take two games to reach that point total in the real world. I think OSU learned some real lessons about itself last week in the epic battle with the Sooners. Big prediction? OSU wins the game and title, 27-16, then struggles to sleep, tossing and turning like a kid waiting for Christmas morning. The CFP announcement can’t come soon enough.
Utah State vs. San Diego State: The Aztecs are not a real sexy team; they run the ball better than they throw it; they also don’t give it away much. Heck, their best player is probably their punter. The Aggies counter with senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who has 87 receptions for 1,543 yards and nine touchdowns. We’ll go with slow and steady here, as SDSU claims the Mountain West title, 28-24.
Houston at Cincinnati: If you used Tulsa as the measuring stick, Houston should step up and crush the monster from the north after the Cougars blew away the Hurricane at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Oct. 1. And the Cougars have posted 11 consecutive wins since falling to Texas Tech in their opener. But the Bearcats’ win over SMU eased many of our doubts about them. Cincy wins another AAC crown, but it’s a close call; 31-28.
Michigan vs. Iowa: For all those who cheer against Jim “King Khaki” Harbaugh, a loss here would be an early Christmas present. Just when the Wolverines are set up for true success, but the Hawkeyes jump up and dash their dreams. Except it’s not going to happen here. Michigan sings “The Victors” late into the night after a 27-17 win.
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest: The Panthers don’t run the ball much, but senior quarterback Kenny Pickett has passed for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. Wake counters with sophomore Sam Hartman (3,711 passing yards, 34 TDs) leading its attack. We’re going to take a stand behind Pitt to win the ACC crown, 33-27.
Oregon vs. Utah: Oregon didn’t show much to instill confidence in the first meeting between these two, but since their head coach has stayed around this long, we’re going to predict they turn things around, plus this game is in Vegas and not Utah. Rose Bowl for the Ducks, 35-27.
Western Kentucky at UTSA: The Roadrunners saw their dream of an undefeated season end in a big loss to North Texas last weekend. Still, much to play for in the Conference USA title game. Both teams score a lot of points, but we’re going to say UTSA gets its title, 37-30.
NFL
Broncos at Chiefs: Kansas City has won four in a row with some improved defensive play. Denver has a pair of nice wins in recent weeks, but the offense lacks consistency. Give Chiefs the win, 31-17.
Ravens at Steelers: Steelers went from looking like a playoff team to embarrassing performances against the Lions and Bengals. Now they get their biggest rival. Lamar Jackson coming to town is bad news with all that going on. Ravens pick up the win, 32-20.
Chargers at Bengals: Cincinnati kicked its nemesis, the Steelers, through the uprights last week, while the Chargers took a face-plant against the Broncos. Hard to believe, but the Bengals are the better team; still … I can’t really buy into them yet. We’ll make the Bengals the pick, but by just 27-24.
Cardinals at Bears: Arizona expects quarterback Kyler Murray to return after he missed the past three games with an ankle injury. The Cardinals go on the road to face a Bears team that just managed to defeat the winless Lions on Thanksgiving. Expect a good day for the Cards’ defense here; Arizona remains atop the NFC with a 30-21 win.
Tie-breaker
Georgia vs. Alabama: It can be hard to find anyone who thinks the Tide has a good chance to win this game. The Georgia defense has taken the spotlight this college season and won’t give it back. I think Alabama can have a little success here with quarterback Bryce Young, but it won’t be enough to pull off the upset. Give the Dawgs the CFP golden ticket, 28-20.