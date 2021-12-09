The Picker: It may be time to improve my offseason workouts

I am ready to admit you didn’t get my best this season when it came to picking winners, because I was not always at peak condition. I should have spent several weeks on the injured list, but I tried to fight through my ailments so I wouldn’t let down my loyal readers.

For HIPAA reasons, I probably shouldn’t go into too many details, but I can say it had something to do with a lawn chair, an angry blue jay and a Slip ‘n Slide.

(You may have heard rumors about a lack of conditioning on my part, but those lies have dogged me for years. I promise you I train with the best fry cooks anywhere every week!)

I humbly apologize for my occasional faulty advice. But you forged ahead, inspired by my example of heroism, I am sure. Some of you even managed to score some nice rewards. Here’s the official word on our big winner:

Congratulations to Rick McCutchen of Tulsa who was this year’s winner of the Out Pick The Picker contest with the grand prize of a $500 Gift Card to Albert G’s BBQ. Thank you to Albert G’s for being the sponsor of this contest for so long. We appreciate everyone who played this year’s contest and look forward to next season.