The Picker: For one week, Kansas is everything that is right and good in college sports

Sometimes it’s fun to be wrong.

We at The Picker (that would be me, myself and I) said earlier this season that the downtrodden Kansas football program would not win another game after its season-opening squeaker against South Dakota.

I have no personal animosity for the Jayhawks. They are the harmless neighbors who can’t keep their lawn from turning brown and patchy every year, struggle at their jobs and always screw up their holiday decorations. You can depend on them to fail every time they try anything no matter how hard they try.

So when Kansas followed its one victory with a series of blowout losses — mixed in with one stunning near-miss against Oklahoma — we didn’t cheer; we just chuckled at the Jayhawks’ plight and shook our heads at how they continued to play the role of Sisyphus, pushing the stone despite the fact it often rolled back over them as soon at it reached the incline.

And then came last Saturday.