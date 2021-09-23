The Picker: College football season off to a crazy start — could aliens be involved?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clemson at NC State: Clemson was expected to reload its offense, and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received some preseason Heisman talk, but it has been a rough start to the season. Luckily, the defense has been solid. N.C. State got shut down against Mississippi State, so it is hard to see Wolfpack scoring enough to win here. Tigers 21-10.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: This game would be so much better if it was played at either campus stadium instead of Jerry’s World in Arlington, Texas. Sam Pittman’s Hogs are off to near-perfect start, but this one is followed by a trip to Georgia next week, adding importance. K.J. Jefferson has played well for Arkansas, but the Texas A&M secondary makes the difference here in a good SEC battle, 26-21.

Iowa State at Baylor: Why is this game here? Have you seen this week’s schedule? It looks like a group of first-graders put it together by using their favorite helmets. Baylor crushed Kansas last week, of course. Cyclones still smarting from loss to Iowa. I think Matt Cambell’s squad more than good enough to win this one on the road: Cyclones, 31-21.