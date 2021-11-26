The Picker: As a kid, making my list and checking it twice was a holiday tradition

Ah, the day after Thanksgiving. For many adults it is the official beginning of the holiday period, when the decorations come out of the closet and “All I Want for Christmas” goes on repeat on their favorite music source.

Others have visions of packages, boxes, bags and bows going through their heads, as we enter the start of a month-long shopping spree when some people develop calluses on the fingers that pull credit cards out of their wallets.

My favorite memories of the day after Thanksgiving far predate the term Black Friday, however. As soon as we were done with breakfast, my brothers and I would break out the Sears catalog and create our Christmas lists. It was serious business and often took most of the day.

While some parents might have sat down with their children and talked about the joy of giving and how we should think less about ourselves and more about others, our mom was smart enough to realize that a day of quiet where we didn’t hammer on each other was worth far more than a lesson on generosity.

Inside the Sears book, we had some favorites that we returned to every year — and no, not a Red Ryder BB gun (I shudder to think what we would have done with an actual weapon).