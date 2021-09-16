The Picker: A sports pastime — finding solace in the pain of others

If Sarkisian is going to keep himself off the unemployment line, he has to identify the next great quarterback from his own state and land him. Right now, the cupboard still appears to be bare. And the SEC looms large.

The Picker: The vaunted prognostication legend went 6-6 last week … nothing to see here. Move along.

College

Nebraska at OU: It has been fun to look back at the all-time classic Game of the Century and the other great games these two programs have played against each other. But now it’s time for this year’s version, and that’s like comparing old electric football to Madden 2021. Unfortunately, the Cornhuskers have not aged well and seem kinda broken, while the Sooners have an exciting new look in updated packaging. OU wins, but I don’t think it’s one for the history books. Sooners, 38-20.

OSU at Boise State: In the 1960s and ‘70s, they made psychedelic posters featuring swirling colors that didn’t really complement each other; I assume they looked cooler if you were in an altered state. I used to have one that made me dizzy if I looked at it too long. I am afraid Mike Gundy is going to feel a little nauseous after watching his orange offense struggle on the blue turf in Boise. Broncos rumble to groovy win, 24-20.