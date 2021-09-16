The Picker: A sports pastime — finding solace in the pain of others

Remember, no matter how you feel about your situation as a football fan, somveone else has it worse.
Want some examples?
Southern Cal: The Trojans ended the Clay Helton era by firing their head coach after last week’s upset loss to Stanford. Why would you keep a coach through the offseason only to fire him after one defeat to a conference foe the next season? USC now faces a season of turmoil and questions while Kedon Slovis stews..
It wasn’t all bad for Helton at USC. He posted a 46-24 record, won the Rose Bowl to cap the 2016 season, then went 11-3 the following season and took the Pac-12 title. But the “Fire Helton” crowd has been building the past few years. Since the back-to-back reigns of coaching legends John McKay and John Robinson, the Trojans have not found sustained success except under Pete Carroll, and he wasn’t anyone’s first choice at the time. They need to get it right again at some point.
Texas: It didn’t take long for Steve Sarkisian to fall into the quarterback morass in Austin, as he announced he will start Casey Thompson at quarterback this week against Rice. Hudson Card started the first two games, but both saw time on the field, including last week’s brutal loss to Arkansas. I don’t think the game against the Owls will provide real clarity.
At one point last season, one-quarter of NFL teams started a quarterback who played high school football in Texas, as the state has become a QB factory for the league. Somehow, the Longhorns failed to land Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Derek Carr … the list goes on and on.
If Sarkisian is going to keep himself off the unemployment line, he has to identify the next great quarterback from his own state and land him. Right now, the cupboard still appears to be bare. And the SEC looms large.
The Picker: The vaunted prognostication legend went 6-6 last week … nothing to see here. Move along.
College
Nebraska at OU: It has been fun to look back at the all-time classic Game of the Century and the other great games these two programs have played against each other. But now it’s time for this year’s version, and that’s like comparing old electric football to Madden 2021. Unfortunately, the Cornhuskers have not aged well and seem kinda broken, while the Sooners have an exciting new look in updated packaging. OU wins, but I don’t think it’s one for the history books. Sooners, 38-20.
OSU at Boise State: In the 1960s and ‘70s, they made psychedelic posters featuring swirling colors that didn’t really complement each other; I assume they looked cooler if you were in an altered state. I used to have one that made me dizzy if I looked at it too long. I am afraid Mike Gundy is going to feel a little nauseous after watching his orange offense struggle on the blue turf in Boise. Broncos rumble to groovy win, 24-20.
TU at Ohio State: Unlike in the meteorological world, Golden Hurricane season has been mild so far this year. It doesn’t figure to get a lot better this week. Facing an angry Buckeye squad doesn’t seem like a good time to figure out problems on the field. One possible glimmer of hope: Ohio State has given up more than 200 yards rushing in each of its first two games. Maybe TU finds something it can build on. Ohio State, 45-17.
Virginia Tech at West Virginia: Two programs that don’t play each other every year but still find a way to hold onto their animosity for each other. The crowd in Morgantown will make life hard on the Hokies’ offense, and things look to be close throughout. Giving the Mountaineers a little Big 12 credit. WVU squeezes out a 27-24 win.
Georgia Tech at Clemson: Tigers need to make a statement to ease pain from season-opening loss to Georgia. Their defense hasn’t given up a touchdown yet. In this one, Ramblin Wreck hits a wall. Tigers roll, 42-9.
Auburn at Penn State: Running games probably hold the key in Happy Valley on Saturday night as these teams face off for just the third time. The Nittany Lions’ offense is probably more balanced, which could help them grind this out in the end. White-out crowd goes home happy after a nail-biter, 27-24.
Arizona State at BYU: One of just three games this week featuring opponents who are both ranked in the Top 25. The Cougars’ win over Utah last week was a big one, and this is their chance to defeat three Pac-12 teams in a row to open the season. Arizona State reminds me of its coach, Herm Edwards: Nice, some talent, but a little lacking upon closer inspection. Home crowd plays a role for BYU in a 27-21 win.
Michigan State at Miami: Hurricanes’ defensive front can be a difference-maker, and it will slow down Spartans here. But the Miami offense figures to struggle, and MSU should be able to take control as the game progresses. Big 10 shows it can travel: Spartans 30-27.
NFL
Saints at Panthers: Saints looked like a Super Bowl team in crushing the Packers in Week 1. They have the better offense, defense and coach here. But eventually the turmoil of the past few weeks has to take some toll. It’s not enough for the Panthers to pull an upset, but maybe things are interesting for a bit. Saints remain road warriors, 31-20.
Rams at Colts: Carson Wentz and the Colts offense need more time together before they are ready to challenge a defense like the Rams and Aaron Donald. Matthew Stafford’s debut against the Bears was exactly what the team needed to start on a positive vibe. It continues as he returns to the Midwest. Rams ride the wave, 30-21.
Cowboys at Chargers: Dallas found some things that worked against Tampa Bay in the opener, but they need better play from the offensive line so they can run the ball. This will be like a home game for the Cowboys as the crowd figures to be packed with their fans. The Chargers’ passing game makes the difference here, though. LA story: a Chargers win, 32-28.
Tie-breaker
Alabama at Florida: The Gators can run the ball, even against Alabama. But they turn the ball over, too, which will spell trouble. The Tide is not at the level it will rise to later in the season, so this would be the kind of game they could lose. Bryce Young has been great so far for Bama, but the Swamp will be going wild on Saturday. Still, he gives his team an edge at the position, which will make the difference. Tide survives, 35-27.