The Picker: A new season, a new chance to vent my frustrations

Welcome to this week’s media availability for the most important figure in any football season: me!

Luckily, I don’t have to be around you people while we’re on Zoom, but you may have noticed a rare smile on my face … it’s there if you look closely enough. Let me explain.

After so many years of doing this for paychecks that have been far too small, it’s about time I really got paid. Thanks to the new world of college football, it is finally happening.

I am here to announce a new revenue source for the old Picker. It will mean a new car, new Haggar shirts and new Sketchers for my tired feet, and the dog can count on some fancy new food, too. The gravy train has finally arrived!

Let me introduce the person responsible for my new, sunnier outlook on life, the CEO of … oh, hold on, I’m getting a call from my agent. Maybe the deal with that sportsbook came through ...

Wait, corporate rules prevent me from signing contracts with outside sources? My new deal is null and void? I could get sued if I don’t follow the company line? They are even threatening to report my illegal satellite dish? Iron-clad, huh? ...