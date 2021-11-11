Picker: Watching epic football adventures unfold can be exciting

Everyone loves a good epic adventure story. Heroes travel a dangerous path, dodging dangerous obstacles and devious foes on their way to the ultimate prize.

Sometimes Hollywood takes these stories, gets the right director and cast, and the result is a classic. Sometimes, not so much.

Our area football teams have been on the trail for treasure this fall. As they near the big finish, how well have they told the story so far? Let’s dive in.

Oklahoma started the season dodging huge boulders and frightening pitfalls as the team surprisingly had to identify its true leader. Once the Sooners chose who should be holding the torch, they still struggled through the elements. But for all their trouble, they found their way to the final stretch. Now they face four more hurdles with the gold statue still within their grasp. Rating: “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The tale is familiar, but too many twists and turns seem unbelievable.