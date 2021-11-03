OU football notebook: Sooner players say CFB rankings 'outside noise'

Redmond is used to dealing with injuries. This is his fourth season in the program, but Texas Tech was just his 20th career game due to an assortment injuries and ailments.

“For the majority of my career, I’ve been out, injured or something has happened to me,” Redmond said. “It’s been really hard. I don’t want to do anything but be out there with those guys and help them. It hurt me to see them struggle, but they came back. Stuff happens, anybody can go down at any time. That’s the sport we play.”

Growing process for offensive line

Dating back to the second half of the Kansas game, OU has scored touchdowns on 12 of its past 15 possessions. The Sooners punted on the first series against Texas Tech. They also settled for one field goal and ran out the clock at the end of the win over the Red Raiders. The unit is hitting its stride late in the season.

“I think we have matured over these last couple of games. That’s one thing that I would say,” guard Chris Murray said. “The O-line’s maturity, as far as just in moments of games where we know we have to finish this or do this, that people step up. I would say a big thing this year is that we have evolved with maturity, which is trust between each other. That’s very key. Both of those have grown over the last nine games.”

— John Shinn, For the Tulsa World