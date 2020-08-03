Professional competitive eater Randy Santel, who has taken on more than 800 feats of gastronomical endurance in his career, is making a tour of Oklahoma eateries for the next few days.
Santel, whose exploits have earned him millions of fans on various social media platforms, took on “The Hamlet Food Challenge” on Monday night at The Hamlet, 9107 S. Sheridan Road.
The challenge includes a 5½-pound sandwich, a pound of baked beans, a mound of cornbread and a heaping helping of house-made potato chips.
“This is something we put together a month or so ago,” said Karen Kelly, the restaurant’s manager. “But Randy’s going to be the first person to try it.”
On Tuesday, Santel will be at the Cherry Street location of Andolini’s Pizzeria, 1552 E. 15th St., to face another challenge that was still being put together at press time. The outdoor event will begin at 6 p.m., and attendance will be limited to 25 people, out of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Those wanting to attend must send a private message to Andolini’s Pizzeria-Tulsa through Facebook. The event will be livestreamed on Santel’s Facebook page.
Whatever challenge Andolini’s sets for Santel will become an ongoing offering for whoever wishes to test their abilities at consuming mass quantities.
Other scheduled events include:
• The “Club Lunch Chicken Fry Challenge” Aug. 6 in Oklahoma City, which consists of a 3- to 4-lb. chicken fried steak garnished with jumbo chicken tenders, double mashed potatoes, a side salad, yeast rolls, jalapeno cornbread, and a piece of pie to be eaten 45 minutes.
• Muskogee’s Panda Grill “Baby Mac” Burger Challenge, Aug. 7, which includes a 5-lb. burger topped with avocados, large burger patties, hot dogs, lettuce, tomato, and onions, and served with four pounds of fries that must be finished in one hour.
In 2018, Santel took on and won the Fat Guys Burger Bar challenge in Tulsa, as well as the “29-inch Beast” challenge at Simple Simon’s Pizza in Glenpool.
According to his website, Santel has won more than 800 food challenges in all 50 states and 37 countries. He is also a bodybuilder and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nutrition and dietetics and is working become a registered dietitian nutritionist