Impressive comeback not enough for Bulldogs in area tournament

CHECOTAH — Wagoner basketball coach Zack Ange’s 34th birthday Thursday was filled with mixed emotions.
Ange was happy to spend his birthday coaching the Bulldogs, who were making their first area tournament appearance since 2010.
Ange was pleased with his team’s effort and how it finished although the game didn’t end with the celebration he wanted as sixth-ranked Tuttle defeated Wagoner 90-83 in a 4A area opener at the Checotah Event Center.
Wagoner, which finished at 14-8, lost despite an impressive comeback that included scoring 61 points, including 35 in the fourth quarter.
“Not the ending I wanted for a birthday, but at the same it was funny that I told the boys that probably the greatest compliment I can give them is that I honestly thought we were going to win that game until there were about 44 seconds left,” Ange said. “I knew with the competitive nature of our kids that they would battle and they did. Obviously we wanted to win, but I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
A strong ending wasn’t enough, however, to overcome deficits of 39-22 at halftime and 70-48 at the third quarter’s conclusion. Wagoner cut its deficit to 84-78 on Bristo Love’s 3 with 1:03 left. Six seconds later, Tuttle’s Isaac McDoulett, who finished with 40 points, sank two free throws and later added a three-point play to keep the Bulldogs from getting getting any closer despite roaring back after a rough first half.
“I felt bad for them (his players) that the one thing that Tuttle could do was sit back in the zone and hope we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Ange said. “I really thought they would have a hard time guarding us and it worked out to perfection for Tuttle.”
Wagoner made only 2 of its first 19 shots.
“We just told them to keep shooting the ball, be aggressive, keep attacking the rim,” Ange said.
Caden Pawpa led Wagoner with 31 points before fouling out with 3:27 left and averaged 23.2 in five playoff games — about nine above his regular-season average.
“He’s been through a lot this year with injuries off and on, and fought through that,” Ange said. “He’s tough, a great two-way guard. He’s got a great motor. He was very important this year to what we were able to accomplish. We’re definitely going to miss him.”
The Bulldogs started five seniors — Love, Jacob Scroggins, Chase Nanni and Sawyer Jones. Scroggins scored 20 in his final game.
A tougher schedule and late start to the season due to Wagoner’s football success and COVID led to the Bulldogs being unranked going into the playoffs. But the tougher schedule had Wagoner better prepared for the playoffs as the Bulldogs routed No. 10 Broken Bow and had close losses to No. 4 Victory and Tuttle.
“We knew coming into the year we had a special group,” Ange said. “Our first goal was to reach area and our second was state. We felt like we were a top-five or top-10 team, that we were in that mix somewhere. Being unranked, our boys came into the playoffs with a little chip on their shoulders and came out firing.
“After playing Victory close and beating Broken Bow, their confidence shot out the roof, but we ran into a tough Tuttle team. I felt like we could’ve beat anybody if we played well. The boys kept fighting and I am super proud of them.”