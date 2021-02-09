Wagoner's Isaac Smith receives OCA All-State honors

Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith was selected to the East roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State football game scheduled July 30 in the Tulsa area.

Smith, a Texas Tech signee, had 97 tackles with 13 for sacks plus 17 more for losses and 38 quarterback pressures in 12 games to help the undefeated Bulldogs win the Class 4A state title. He is a Tulsa World All-World defensive player of the year finalist.

Smith, running back Braden Drake and receiver Chase Nanni were named as OCA Class 4A all-stars. Drake and Nanni signed to play for the University of Central Oklahoma. Smith and Drake are on the World’s All-State first team.

Wagoner coach Dale Condict was disappointed that his championship team – his fifth in 10 years – didn’t receive the maximum two selections on the East roster.

“It’s the best team I’ve ever coached, I don’t get it,” Condict said.

Smith is unlikely to play in the All-State Game as major colleges usually don’t allow their players to participate. Drake and Nanni are alternates so they could eventually wind up in the All-State Game.

Smith’s former Coweta teammate, defensive end Justin Hines, was named to the East roster.

