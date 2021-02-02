Wagoner's Isaac Smith, Braden Drake receive All-World football honors

Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith is a Tulsa World All-World Awards Football Defensive Player-of-the-Year finalist.

Smith, a Texas Tech signee, is joined by four other finalists: Metro Christian’s Cade Gibson, Owasso’s Gage Laney, Holland Hall’s Owen Ostroski and Jenks’ Jayden Patrick.

Finalists were named last weekend. Player-of-the-year winners in football and other sports will be announced during the fifth annual All-World Awards event on June 29.

Smith had 97 tackles with 13 for sacks plus 17 more for losses and 38 quarterback pressures in 12 games to help the undefeated Bulldogs win the Class 4A state title.

Also joining Smith on the All-World and World All-State first team is Braden Drake, a running back/safety. Drake rushed for 2,010 yards and 34 touchdowns, and also picked off four passes on defense.

Wide receiver/defensive back Chase Nanni and linebacker Trey Gause were on the All-World second team.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.